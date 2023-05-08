UL’s road sweep over UL-Monroe this past weekend produced much more than just three notches in the win column for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
As coach Matt Deggs sees it, they actually checked off quite a few big boxes.
“We needed a sweep,” said Deggs, whose Cajuns (32-17, 14-10 Sun Belt Conference) will play their final midweek game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Louisiana Tech. “I was proud of the hitters all weekend. They kind of took over.”
The Cajuns hit .349 with 30 runs, 10 doubles, two triples and three homers in the series.
UL also stole 16 bases to move the club within one of tying the school record with 144 steals.
“I like the lineup,” Deggs said. “I think the numbers have proven itself out over the last few games. They’re destroying the baseball.
“I really liked the way we used our legs. That lineup is extremely fast. We were able to bunt, we were able to shorten the field and we were able to lengthen the field.”
Deggs said he could have broken the record in Monroe, but with a 10-0 game Sunday, he preferred to “do it when it matters.”
For Deggs, the most positive aspect of the sweep might have been the hitting of Max Marusak. Languishing below the Mendoza Line for much of the season, the third baseman exploded in Monroe, hitting .700 with four doubles, a triple, a homer, four RBIs and three stolen bases.
“I am really proud of that kid,” Deggs said. “He’s got game-changing ability and he’s got a huge heart and he’s a great teammate. He’s been through so much and so many trials, tribulation, disappointment and elation. He’s run the gamut in his career.
“To see him for a three-game stretch really put it together like that … it’s really the first time with me I’ve seen him just take over a game. He has the ability and for nine, 10 at-bats, that’s what he did.”
Moving forward, though, perhaps the biggest lesson Deggs and his staff learned during the sweep in Monroe involved the pitching staff.
The week before, the team took a complete bullpen approach. Some of that carried over, but not all the way.
For example, Jackson Nezuh lasted seven innings in the opener, giving up three runs on five hits, one walk and six strikeouts.
Then came Carson Fluno with only his second start of the season, lasting 5 1/3 innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.
Then Jake Hammond, who had battled injuries over the past month, gave the staff three shutout innings in Sunday’s win.
That’s a combined 3.19 ERA over 15 1/3 innings, allowing 14 hits, three walks and 17 strikeouts.
“From trial and error, I think we stumbled into some good stuff this weekend,” Deggs said.
In addition, Cooper Rawls improved his record to 10-0 on the season with the win Sunday.
“A, Nezuh is your Friday night guy, he’s your stopper,” Deggs said. “B, Fluno is a better starter than he is a reliever and he brings more to the table for us as a starter; C, Jerry Couch looks extremely good in the back of the game; D, Cooper excels out of the bullpen; and E would be Jake Hammond's reemergence in the three innings he threw for us.”
The Cajuns were also able to maneuver weather issues with multiple lightning strikes. Initially, UL needed five more outs to get to five innings to make the game official. But once they returned, they knew more bad weather was coming.
“I said, ‘Look, we’ve got about a 40-minute window,’” Deggs said. “We need two outs and get back in the dugout. I’d like to score, but we can’t dilly-dally around on offense. We need to get back on the field and get three more outs.
“They came back out and were just pounding the baseball. We run into a couple of outs, just to hasten things up. I felt the hitters did it in a very respectful way and then we were able to get those three outs.”