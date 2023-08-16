Nothing has changed as far as the availability this season for redshirt sophomore linebacker Ja’Marian Peterson.
As coach Michael Desormeaux revealed to open pre-camp media day, the New Orleans native is “out due to a non-football related illness.”
That doesn’t mean, however, Peterson isn’t still participating in the process of molding the 2023 Cajuns’ defense.
“Ja’Marian still brings heart and toughness in everything that he does … passion in everything that he does - unbelievable kid,” outside linebacker coach Mike Guiliani said. “He’s still like a coach for me in our room now. He can’t play, but he helps the young guys and the vets.
“He’s making calls before the guys on the field make them from the sideline. He’s so dialed in right now. I can’t say enough right now about how JaMarian’s handling his situation. I’m just so proud of him. He’s such a great kid and he deserves nothing but the best.”
Teammate Cam George said Peterson’s presence is making him a better player during camp.
“Ja’Marian is a great person and a great player,” George said. “He’s still sticking around with us, helping with the young guys. I couldn’t ask for a better teammate, a better friend, a better brother.
“Seeing him still be out there whenever he can’t compete, it’s definitely adding a chip on my shoulder to just compete harder for him.”
All plans were for Peterson to compete for a starting role coming out of last season when he made seven tackles in nine games.
“Ja’Marian made unbelievable progress (last year),” Guiliani said. “He played a lot in the Texas State game and got his first career sack in the bowl game against Houston.
“He would have brought a lot of production, physicality, intelligence (on the field this season).”
Clark opening eyes
Three of the safeties expected to see a lot of time on the field this fall won’t be new names for UL fans in Tyrone Lewis, Courtline Flowers and Tyree Skipper.
Some might be a little unfamiliar with the fourth one, though, in redshirt sophomore Jalen Clark.
“He’s a big, physical kid who can run,” Desormeaux said.
Taking a few years to get acclimated was especially understandable for the former Alabama Christian Academy offensive star.
“He was a high school quarterback and he took him as a corner, knowing that very well he may grow out of corner and he has,” Desormeaux said. “He’s a really good-looking kid. He’s tall, long.”
Clark is listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with speed and used to standing out in space.
“He can come down and cover, but he’s got range on the back end,” Desormeaux said. “I think he’s got a chance to be a really complete safety when it’s all said and done. He’s got to get some experience this year. He’s going to have to play in games and he’s going to have to continue to make mistakes and get better.
“He’s running with the twos right now and he looks pretty good running around out there and playing ball.”
Ex-Cajuns still felt
See how well former Ragin’ Cajuns are performing in the NFL is a treat for Guiliani, but it’s not the only time he can see the impact those players have had on the program.
“The great thing about those guys is they were able to pass the baton, just like the Jacques Boudreauxs and Deuce Wallaces and the Levi Lewises did before them,” Guiliani said. “In a nutshell, that’s the culture and we’re in a good spot because of it.”
It indeed was a big first preseason weekend for former Cajuns.
Cornerback Eric Garror had tackles, including two behind the line, as Tennessee’s second-leading tackler, while also returning two punts for 26 yards with a long of 17.
Safety Bralen Trahan had four tackles (two solos) and wrapped up the Bears’ 23-17 win over the Titans with an interception.
Percy Butler returned an interception 42 yards and added two solos tackles for Washington, which also saw linebacker Ferrod Gardner be its third-leading tackler with four, including three solos.
In Dallas, wide receiver John Stephens led the Cowboys with five receptions for 56 yards, including a 15-yard TD grab. Stephens also added a special teams tackle.