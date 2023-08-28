UL coach Michael Desormeaux reminded the media on hand for the first news conference of the season that his team’s process in preparing for Saturday’s season opener actually began in January.
So Sunday’s announcement about moving the kickoff time back an hour to 7:30 p.m. against Northwestern State didn’t faze his Ragin’ Cajuns one bit.
Once you’ve waited that long, what’s one more hour?
“It’s not a big deal,” Desormeaux said. “If he (athletic director Bryan Maggard) thinks that’s what's best for our fan experience, then I’m all about it. Our kids have to be ready to play no matter what time it is.
“Hopefully that means there’s a lot more people in the stands and the fans are more ready for the season and more excited about the kickoff.”
Perhaps the trickiest aspect of the first week is trying to figure out what kind of team the Demons will field.
Last season, Northwestern State was 4-7, but there’s a new quarterback in charge and lots of other new faces in the projected starting lineup.
Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal spent the last three seasons at Idaho State, but the final two ended prematurely because of injuries.
“Any time you play a week one opponent, there’s always a lot of unknowns and kind of uncertainty with what the other team is going to do,” Desormeaux said. “So you really have to circle in around the things that you’ve worked on all year to make your guys understand that they might do some things a little different, but we know our system inside and out.”
The Demons are trying to improve on a season where their defense gave up 476 yards a game and the team had a minus-16 turnover ratio.
“They have an opportunity to do a bunch of different things,” Desormeaux said. “Those are things that go into play week one, so you just have to go out there and play fundamentally sound ball within your scheme. The rest of it, you just have to let it play out.”
The Cajuns exit August camp relatively healthy. Desormeaux said redshirt junior offensive tackle King McGowen and redshirt sophomore tight end Jathan Caldwell will both miss the season because of injuries.
Previously, he revealed linebacker Ja’Marian Peterson would be out because of a “nonfootball-related illness.”
Tight end happens to be a position of strength. In fact, Neal Johnson has been impressed by Rhett Guidry’s improvement.
“He’s been locked in on a whole another level,” Johnson said of the redshirt sophomore from Baton Rouge. “I would definitely say he took it to another level this fall camp. I’m ready to see him take some reps out there, too.”
Desormeaux still thinks the loss of Caldwell will hurt because he was progressing nicely.
“He had really emerged as that fourth tight end and a guy where you thought, ‘Man, he’s figured it out and he’s coming around to where you want him to be,’ ” Desormeaux said. “But he’s a young player, so we’ll get him back and the progress that he’s made has been promising for the future.”
Quite often, the final decisions made in camp are in the kicking game. Zylan Perry will be the top kickoff returner, Jacob Bernard the primary punt returner, Thomas Leo the punter and Kenny Almendares the kicker, although Texas A&M transfer Alan Guerrieri stayed close throughout.
“Kenny and Alan have battled all camp, but Kenny’s been consistent the whole camp and really Alan has as well, so you feel like you’ve got two guys that have elevated that competition,” Desormeaux said.
With UL opening Sun Belt play in the second week of the season at Old Dominion, special-teams decisions are more complicated this week.
“That affects special teams quite a bit: How many are you going to take?” Desormeaux said. “I don’t know if it necessarily affects this week (game), but it makes you think in terms of, ‘Hey we’ve got to get closer to that 70 number for next week,’ where typically it wouldn’t.”