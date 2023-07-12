Jackson Nezuh couldn’t be any happier for his decision to transfer to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
But now, all signs point to the junior right-hander leaving the program for his shot at making the Major Leagues after the Houston Astros selected him in the 14th round Tuesday.
“It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Nezuh said of leaving Florida State for Cajun Country. “I think that it helped me tremendously as a person and as a player. I love these coaches. These coaches are awesome.
“I’m going to be back there in the fall just to train and be with them, because they’re just awesome dudes and they changed my life.”
The 6-foot-1 ace was 1-0 with an 8.22 ERA in 14 games with the Seminoles two years ago.
“I’m real happy for Jackson,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “He goes from not really pitching much at Florida State to realizing who he is and becoming our number one. And then now getting a chance to go out and pitch professionally, I think is pretty cool.”
At least that was the thought process after getting drafted Tuesday.
“Yeah, for sure if everything goes well with the medical stuff and the money stuff, I’ll be playing for the Astros hopefully,” Nezuh said. “But I’ve talked to the UL coaches and they’re super excited for me and super supportive whatever I do.
“I know I have a home here in Lafayette if I want to come back and if not, I’m super excited to be an Astro.”
After a rough start to this past season with the Cajuns, Nezuh established himself as UL’s clear-cut ace pitcher.
He finished the season 9-6 with a 6.00 ERA, allowing 86 hits, 33 walks and struck out 100 in 90 hitters. Opponents hit .253 against him.
“I started seeing some things in my delivery in working with coach Thib (Seth Thibodeaux) that helped me hit my spots more,” Nezuh said. “Then I started throwing my change up as well – it’s kind of a split change – and it helped me get guys off my fastball and also made my other pitches better.”
It worked as a curve ball in the minds of opposing hitters.
“The first time I used it was against Coastal and then ULM and guys were swinging at it and it was looking kind of ugly,” Nezuh said. “They were like, ‘This isn’t on the scouting report,’ so that helped me a lot and I was able to throw them for strikes. So that was a big pitch that kind of turned my season around.”
As key as the change was, however, it all starts with his plus-fastball in Deggs’ mind.
“Fastball command and spin on that fastball,” Deggs said. “It was real easy to see that teams weren’t hitting the fastball. Especially early, there wasn’t a complement of pitches. He’d stay out there for five or six innings with just a fastball.
“That speaks to how good that pitch was and it wasn’t just necessarily velocity. He can get to 93, 94 at times, but it was location and it just jumped on you. Hitters just couldn’t find it.”
Also, all signs point toward the Cajuns losing another pitcher after Tuesday’s day three of the draft in 6-foot-2 right-hander Mathias LaCombe of France, who was picked in the 12th round by the Chicago White Sox out of Cochise Community College in Arizona.
LaCombe was a first-team all-conference selection for the Apaches this past season winning five of his eight starters with a 1.88 ERA and 85 strikeouts.