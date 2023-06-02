Long months of steady work will come to a climax this week for six members of UL's Ragin' Cajuns track and field team, and they're more than ready for the challenge.
Sprinters Trejun Jones, Kashie Crockett, Brock Appiah, Floyd Pond and Jamhad Booth await the 4x100 relay with its opening round on Wednesday, and they'll be flirting with school history if all goes well.
Maria Bienvenu swings into action on Thursday in the women's javelin throw.
The meet, which runs through Saturday, is likely to present hot and humid conditions at the University of Texas facility in Austin - something that won't bother the Cajuns a bit.
"It could be an advantage for us," Crockett said, "We train in the middle of the day when it's hot. Some of the others may not be used to these conditions."
"It might help," Bienvenu said.
The 4x100 group will use four of the five on hand for their event after posting a 39.92 time in the NCAA qualifying regional meet.
The school record is 39.51 set in 1972 by Harold Porter, Pat Gullet, Aaron Thompson and Don Credeur.
A foursome of Troy Tauriac, Windell Dobson, Grady Labbe and Ruel Paul stepped off a 39.60 in 1991, and this year's squad could be in that kind of range.
"I've had three different groups run NCAA qualifying time this year," said assistant coach Tommy Badon. "We fully plan on breaking the record at nationals."
That would be a high point for senior Appiah, who has battled injuries this season but remains a vital cog in the UL machine.
"It's all gone so fast," he said. "When I first got here, we didn't have any sprinters. We were rebuilding. Now we have a chance to do something special. We'll be ready."
"We still have some work to do," said Jones, a music major who would have a fine tune o share if he Cajuns pulled off a win.
"Evert day we work on getting the handoffs smooth."
"We've had a couple of guys who had to deal with injuries, but we should be good to go," Crockett said.
While the relay group focuses on teamwork Bienvenu owns the spotlight by herself in the javelin.
She owns the school record of 175-9 and knows it will take something special to place well and cap off a year recovering from a shoulder injury. "Most of my preparation has been mental," she said. "That's the key for me.
"I definitely want to be in the 52, 53-meter range. I would like in the 57 range. A lot of people have believed in me and inspire meet. I'm excited about it."