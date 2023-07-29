Obviously, UL senior tight end Neal Johnson has made a good impression around the Sun Belt Conference during his first four years with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Despite only getting 25 receptions a year ago, the league’s coaches voted the Mesquite, Texas native as a preseason first-team All-Sun Belt selection.
There's a notion this will be his season to really flourish. Johnson agrees.
“I want to go a little crazy this year,” Johnson laughed when asked about his goals for the upcoming season.
Actually, those 25 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns were the most receptions any UL tight end has had since Ladarius Green hauled in 51 passes for 606 yards and eight scores in 2011.
“Neal is a unique player and always has been,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “He’s a guy who has made a lot of plays for us. He’s a veteran who has been in the fire and played from day one. The situation has never been too big for him.
“This year, he knows we’re counting on him. We did a lot of things this spring to make sure to where this year instead of the tight end being the third option, maybe it’s the first option.”
Certainly the offense’s depth chart is one reason Johnson figures to be the top target for quarterback Ben Wooldridge this fall.
Gone are leading receiver Michael Jefferson and two key contributors last year – Errol Rogers and Dontae Fleming - left in the transfer portal.
“We’ve got a really good group of young receivers and young tight ends that are going to play a role, but certainly the tight end position with Neal and his production and his play, along with the leadership value that he brings to our team, are going to be huge,” Desormeaux said.
Johnson embraces his role as a leader in the offense and in the tight end room with such talented understudies as redshirt freshman Terrance Carter.
“Coming in, I had Johnny Lumpkin,” said Johnson, who has 71 career receptions for 813 yards and six scores. “I’m Terrance Carter’s Johnny Lumpkin … I’m the older guy. I had someone to teach me all the techniques, so that’s what I’ve trying to do for him, the tricks of the trade, different route techniques and different coverages. I try to make sure he’s tapped in.”
But Desormeaux wouldn’t have picked Johnson as one of UL’s two player representatives at Sun Belt Media Days if the tight end hadn’t progressed off the field as well.
For Johnson, the obstacles have never been on the field.
“From the day Neal got here, there was never a doubt how important football was to him,” Desormeaux said. “He always practiced really hard. He always loved the game. He was always very coachable. He wanted to know the ins and outs of it.
“I am most proud of how much he’s grown as a person, as a human being.”
Somewhere along the way, Johnson learned to love the off-the-field routine necessary to earn the staff’s trust.
“As he’s grown in those areas, his play has just skyrocketed,” Desormeaux explained. “We say all the time, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything,’ and all of it matters. Neal to me is a prime example of a guy who has figured it all out and it all matters and it’s all turned into what you see now.
“He’s learned to learn everything that goes with the process and with the grind of playing football.”
After winning a Sun Belt championship two years ago, Johnson added humility to his arsenal this season after last year’s 6-7 campaign.
“It definitely was a humbling experience,” he said. “When I came in 2019, we were already winning. It definitely taught me and the team how to lose and be humble, and that if you don’t finish the game out, then somebody else will come finish it.
“It helped me grow as a leader and lead the team in the right direction. Motivation is at an all-time high right now.”
Especially for Desormeaux’s old position group in the tight end room. It’s a unit that’s always played a critical role as blockers in the run game, but it’s expected to be more visible for the fans this season.
“We definitely have a lot of dogs in that tight end room this year,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely going to be exciting to go out there on Saturdays and just produce for the team.
“To try to just produce for the team .. hopefully, our role is bigger than ever. It’s going to be exciting.”