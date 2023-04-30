Former UL Ragin’ Cajuns standouts entering NFL draft weekend were merely asking for an opportunity to impress.
Opportunities began to flow.
It started with linebacker Andre Jones, who was drafted in the 7th round with the No. 233 overall selection by the Washington Commanders.
Followed by a trio of undrafted free agent signings. Running back Chris Smith signed with the Seattle Seahawks, tight end Johnny Lumpkin signed with the New England Patriots and wide receiver John Stephens signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
Also receiving a chance with invitation to mini-camp were cornerback Eric Garror to the Tennessee Titans and safety Bralen Trahan to the Chicago Bears.
Jones primarily played defensive end, but moved to outside linebacker as a senior to display his skills to NFL scouts.
It worked with Jones heading to the Commanders after a senior season that included 51 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two hurries, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and an interception.
Smith, who reportedly signed for $6,500, said he selected the Seahawks over the Houston Texans and the New York Giants.
“My agent and I just felt like Seattle was a better opportunity,” Smith said. “They only had two running backs. The running back they drafted (Zach Charbonnet) is a bigger back and he was never a punt returner.”
Smith ran for 628 yards and three touchdowns on 126 carries last season, while also catching 21 passes for 155 yards and a score.
Smith also had 311 yards in kickoff returns and was an All-American kickoff returner earlier in his career at UL.
Smith said he also had an old high school teammate who is an equipment manager for the Seahawks and former UL running back coach Jabbar Juluke also had contacts in Seattle.
“I’ve been a special teams player my whole career, and I’m ready to focus on special teams at this level as well,” Smith said.
Lumpkin joins a Patriots’ tight end room with two seasoned receiving targets in Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, but the 6-foot-6, 260-pounder has been a dominant run blocker in his career with the Cajuns.
Trahan said he also had mini-camp invitations from Baltimore and Carolina, but felt the safety depth chart with the Bears gave him a better chance to impress.
Trahan was second on UL’s defense with 78 tackles this past season, along with four interceptions and three pass breakups.
“I’m ready to go mentally and I’m ready to go physically,” Trahan said. “I’m not concerned about the competition. I’m just ready to seize the opportunity.”
Unlike an undrafted free agent signing, getting an invitation to mini-camp essentially offers the player a chance to turn that tryout into a free agent signing.
“It’s just a little longer road to get to where you want to go,” Trahan said.
Like Smith, Garror is hoping to ride special teams into his chance. In addition to 26 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups, Garror had 392 punt return yards and two touchdowns.
Stephens is a 6-foot-4, 232-pound receiving target with a 36-inch vertical leap and 4.63 speed. She had 14 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns.