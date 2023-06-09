UL basketball standout Jordan Brown has entered the transfer portal after a banner season with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
That announcement came two weeks after Brown pulled his name out of the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-11 center is coming off a productive junior season with the Cajuns (26-8), leading UL to the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014 after a win over South Alabama in the Sun Belt tournament finals.
Shortly after the Cajuns lost 58-55 to No. 4-seeded Tennessee in Orlando, Florida, Brown was honored as the 2023 Lou Henson National Player of the Year, recognizing him as the top mid-major performer for the season.
Brown also was honored as the LABC’s College Player of the Year in Louisiana after averaging 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.
The Roseville, California, native was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree and also was recognized as the MVP in the 2023 Sun Belt tournament.
Brown's entrance into the transfer portal does not automatically mean he won't return to the Cajuns, but it does allow him to see what kind of NIL offers he can get from Power Five programs across the country.