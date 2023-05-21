Perhaps it was destiny for Jourdyn Campbell.
With two home runs and seven RBIs already to her credit, it appeared the UL infielder's great day would be spoiled by LSU overcoming a six-run deficit and taking a one-run lead into the seventh inning of the teams' NCAA regional elimination game.
Instead, Campbell capped a two-run rally for the Cajuns in the top of the seventh with an RBI single to give the Cajuns the lead for good in a dramatic 9-8 victory over LSU on Sunday at Tiger Park.
The rally gave UL its 50th win of the season and the program’s first doubleheader sweep on a regional Sunday to advance in the NCAA tournament.
Five times before the Cajuns had been on the other end of a Sunday sweep, but were finally able to pull off one of their own to win the Baton Rouge Regional for the fourth time in 10 tries.
Trailing 8-7 going to the top of the seventh, Lauren Allred singled to left on the first pitch before Karly Heath singled. Alexa Langeliers got the sacrifice bunt down, but a passed ball on an intentional walk attempt of Campbell chased home the tying run.
LSU then shifted its plan to pitch to Campbell, who delivered an RBI single to right for the game-winning run.
UL’s collapse in the third spoiled what should have been a triumphant day for Campbell. In Sunday’s first game, Campbell hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run to ignite a 7-4 win over the Tigers to force the second game.
Campbell then smashed a grand slam to highlight UL’s six-run first inning to give the Cajuns a 6-0 lead in the second elimination game.
UL will now advance to the super regional to play the winner of the Washington-McNeese's late game in Seattle.
In addition to Campbell’s three-run homer in UL’s first-game win, the relief pitching of Sam Landry played a key role. The sophomore right-hander allowed no runs on one hit, three walks and two strikeouts to run her record to 19-5 on the season.
After seeing LSU freshman Sydney Berzon in Friday’s loss, the Cajuns were much more patient the second time against her in Sunday’s second game. Mihyia Davis started it off with a single and Stormy Kotzelnick’s ground ball was thrown wildly to second. After two walks, Karly Heath’s ground ball chased home a run. After Davis scored on a wild pitch, Campbell hit a home run off the foul pole for an early 6-0 cushion.
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, UL’s bats and defense went silent the rest of the way.
Georgia Clark led off the second with a solo homer to left, before getting ejected from the game in the bottom of the sixth for jawing at the umpires for the second time after a potential home run in Game 1 was ruled foul.
In the third, a one-out fielding error by Kotzelnick prevented UL starter Heath from her second 1-2-3 inning of the game. Instead, one more UL fielding error, a two-run single by Clark and a two-run double by McKenzie Redoutey pushed home six runs to give LSU a 7-6 lead.
Another big two-out hit by Taylor Pleasants gave the Tigers a two-run lead in the fourth.
The Cajuns had chances to get two-out RBIs in the fourth and fifth with runners in scoring position but failed to deliver.
In the seventh, though, the Cajuns did all the necessary damage before two outs.