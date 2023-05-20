HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The new pitching program for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns is beginning to appear like a stroke of genius.
A reliever pitcher for most of the season, right-hander Carson Fluno looked more like a veteran weekend starter with an eight-inning performance to lead the Cajuns to a 10-1 victory over Southern Miss on Friday at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.
The impressive win improved the Cajuns to 36-19 overall and 18-11 in Sun Belt play. More importantly, UL has now avoided having to play in the Sun Belt play-in round next week in Montgomery, Alabama.
Southern Miss dropped to 36-16 and 21-8, or second place in the baseball race.
The Cajuns are now tied for third with Troy heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. regular-season finale at Southern Miss.
Fluno allowed just one run on four hits with two walks and a career-high 11 strikeouts in 101 pitches. Cooper Rawls finished off the shutout with an inning, allowing one hit, no walks and one strikeout.
Offensively, the Cajuns dominated the game with a 15-hit attack.
Max Marusak continued his late-season surge at 2-for-5 with a triple, a homer and two RBIs. Carson Roccaforte was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Heath Hood is 3-for-5 and CJ Willis was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Kyle DeBarge had an RBI single and Roccaforte homered in the two-run first inning. That was followed by a three-run sixth and a four-run seventh inning. Roccaforte’s two-run double highlighted the rally the sixth. In the seventh, Willis had a two-run double and Marusak at two-run homer.