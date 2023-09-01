1. ESTABLISH THE RUN
The single biggest factor in the program’s success over the last 11 seasons is the ability to run the football. Largely due to offensive line issues, however, last year’s rushing total was the lowest since 2011. Zylan Perry will be introduced as a primary rushing threat and Dre’lyn Washington needs to show he’s ready for a larger workload against a Demons’ defense that gave up over 200 yards rushing a game last season.
2. TARGETS EMERGE
From the outside looking in, the passing game’s productivity has been in question since the late July arrest of expected No. 1 receiver Lance LeGendre. The talk of camp on that side of the ball has been Rob Williams. Sure, it’s going to be critical for him to display his ability to take over that role, but tight end Neal Johnson needs to show why he’s a preseason first-team All-Sun Belt performer. Also, Peter LeBlanc and Jacob Bernard can no longer get lost in the shuffle.
3. THE REAL DEAL?
No area of the team has gone from question mark to potentially the club’s greatest strength than the Cajuns’ defensive front. All signs point toward new starters like Mason Narcisse and newcomer Antoine Baylis enjoying breakthrough seasons. Overall, it’s critical that the group better last year’s sack total of 29. Walking the walk after all the camp praise would both protect the new secondary and provide interference for the new linebackers as well.
4. THE TRUE LEADER
A year ago at this time, all the talk surrounded the quarterback position with Chandler Fields edging out Ben Wooldridge for the season opener. Coach Michael Desormeaux squashed all of that by declaring Wooldridge the starter, despite his late-season knee surgery. Wooldridge said he’s not concerned about the new depth chart at receiver, so it would be comforting to see the redshirt senior quarterback play like he’s ready for the long haul.
Prediction:
Cajuns 38, Demons 17
A year ago, Northwestern State’s defense gave up over 200 rushing yards a game. The central focus for the offseason for UL has been to run the ball better. That should happen in this matchup. Also, the Cajuns’ defensive line built up a ton of momentum during August camp. With first-year QB for Demons, it’s time to prove it.