The unexpected news of UL redshirt junior wide receiver Lance LeGendre’s arrest and subsequent indefinite suspension Thursday was certainly an unpleasant development on many fronts.
Not knowing the case details, there’s no reason to speculate. Officially, LeGendre is facing a charge of battery of a dating partner following an altercation on the 200 block of Theater Street at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
If a crime was committed, that naturally trumps any sports concerns.
But there were both human and football reasons the news was so difficult to swallow as well. The former Warren Easton of New Orleans dual threat quarterback transferred to the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2021 from Maryland thinking he was competing for time at quarterback.
As August camp began last summer, UL announced LeGendre was moving to wide receiver.
In his first press conference discussing the position change, it didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to detect he wasn’t emotionally over the move.
He looked traumatized. He was still fighting it in his mind, trying to convince himself that it was going to somehow work out for the best even though his broken heart was singing the blues.
It took some awfully powerful words for UL coach Michael Desormeaux to convince LeGendre the move was in his best interest.
Essentially, the 6-foot-2, 223-pounder underwent a mental metamorphosis in the position change.
But after catching a touchdown pass at Texas State in the regular season finale and then enjoying more success in the Independence Bowl game, LeGendre took a positive attitude into the spring and flourished there as well after 13 catches for 165 yards and a score last season.
On Tuesday at Sun Belt Media Days, Desormeaux was confident enough in his progress to declare him as the wide receiver starter at the ‘X’ spot entering camp.
One day later, the incident that led to his arrest occurs.
So what does this mean football-wise?
For starters, the words ‘indefinite suspension’ are deceiving. Basically, it means nobody knows yet. It could mean anything from one day to the rest of his life.
If it ends up costing LeGendre most or all of the upcoming 2023 season, it will definitely impact UL’s plans.
After years of rotating receivers, Desormeaux entered Sun Belt Media Days with a different plan in mind.
“To me it’s different,” Desormeaux said Tuesday. “Last year, we had a two or three-man rotation at each position that we said, ‘Just roll them, it doesn’t really matter.’
“Now, it’s like, ‘No, these are the three right now – who else can get in that rotation?’”
That trio was to be LeGendre, Peter LeBlanc and Jacob Bernard.
If the arrest ends up making it a duo instead, perhaps it’ll be back to a rotation - for that third spot anyway.
There are options.
Robert Williams is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound redshirt sophomore in his third season.
“It’s time for Rob Williams to help us, he’s just too talented to not help us,” Desormeaux said.
Redshirt freshman Charles Robertson of Zachary also displayed promise last season before an injury, as did 6-2, 205-pound redshirt freshman Jaydon Johnson.
“Charles Robertson is a really talented young player, as is Jaydon Johnson,” Desormeaux said. “We think they’re going to be really good players.”
Desormeaux also said prize recruit Harvey Broussard of St. Martinville “has been really impressive this summer.”
Also, junior college receiver Tavion Smith (6-3, 205 pounds) could help if he catches on quickly in camp.
The other factor to consider in this worst-case football scenario is the tight end room. In the NFL, the elite tight ends are essentially wide receivers.
Senior Neal Johnson has that ability. The first-team preseason all-Sun Belt performer had 25 catches for 296 yards and two scores last season, but he’s capable of much more than that.
Also, 6-2, 242-pound redshirt sophomore Terrance Carter is highly regarded, and redshirt senior Pearse Migl added 17 grabs and two scores last fall.
“I think the tight end position is always important for us as a team with the style of play we have in the run game and the pass game, but this year more than ever, the number of playmakers you have, it’s pretty important,” Desormeaux said.
Depending on how LeGendre’s case plays out, one might elevate that to critically important.