The UL Ragin’ Cajuns put themselves in solid position for a key Sun Belt road sweep Saturday with a dominating 12-4 victory over the ULM Warhawks.
The Cajuns improved to 31-17 overall and 13-10 in league play. UL won Friday’s series opener 8-4.
The series concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Leading the charge in the win was third baseman Max Marsuak who went 5-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs and a stolen base. Marusak paced a 15-hit attack to help put the Cajuns on easy street.
On the mound, Carson Fluno started Saturday’s middle game in style. Normally a reliever, but did start the LSU game, the junior right-hander pitching 5.1 innings with only one walk and eight strikeouts. He gave up four runs on eight hits.
Steven Cash was another of the four pitchers the Cajuns utilized in the win, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.
Carson Roccaforte got the Cajuns starting on the right foot with a two-run home run in the second inning, before Marusak singled, stole a base and scored on a wild pitch.
Roccaforte finished the game 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Kyle DeBarge continued to get his power stroke back with a homer in the third to ignite a four-run frame. DeBarge was 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and an RBI in the win.
John Taylor’s sacrifice fly and Marsuak’s RBI bunt single wrapped up the scoring in that inning to get the lead to 7-1.
In Friday’s opener, the Cajuns got seven strong innings from starter Jackson Nezuh. In running his record to 7-4 on the season, the right-hander allowed three runs on five hits, one walk and struck out six.
Offensively, the Cajuns was led by Brock at 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Heath Hood at 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.