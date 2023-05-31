No one has to tell Max Marusak how far he’s come over the last month of the college baseball season.
He’s got the emotion scars, as well as a few from countless hours in the batting cages, to prove it.
Thirty at-bats into the regular season, he was hitting .100. By the time 26 games were played, UL’s senior third baseman was still only batting .151 playing nearly every game and at times batting in the leadoff spot.
Somehow, coach Matt Deggs never lost faith in him.
“Some guys, I’m going down on the ship, we’ll all go down together,” said Deggs, whose Cajuns will open play at the NCAA Coral Gables Regional at 1 p.m. central time Friday against Texas. “That’s a commitment I made to him a long time ago, just based on who he is, the gifts God gave him and everything he’s been through.”
As April rolled around, there were glimmers of hope, but those didn’t last very long.
“No, I think you just set it (lineup) and forget it,” Deggs maintained in April while so many outsiders wondered. “Just live with the good, the bad and the ugly.
“Boy, if this kid finishes the season living up to his potential, what a story that would be, because the potential is sky high.”
April ended with Marusak hitting .228.
“When he catches a ball, it’s a different sound,” Deggs stood strong. “It’s pretty good to see where he’s getting to.”
In the month of May, all of his coach’s confidence in him has been rewarded. In his second game of the month, Marusak went 5-for-5 at the plate and he hasn’t stopped.
In May, the Texas Tech transfer hit .468 with seven doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs.
“This year has been real special to me,” Marusak said. “What I was going through at the beginning of the year was not fun. I’ll shoot it to you straight, it was not fun. I had a lot of talks with Deggs and a few of my teammates just stayed with me.”
When Marusak hears any of his recent statistics, it’s difficult even for him to believe. Incredibly, his numbers are actually better than last season.
The Amarillo, Texas native is now batting .265 with 10 doubles, 10 homers, 31 RBIs and 20 stolen bases after hitting .253 with nine doubles, two homers, 23 RBIs and 21 stolen bases last season.
“I thought about this the other day, ‘Man, going from .150 or whatever I was hitting to whatever I’m hitting now but it’s better than .150’,” Marusak revealed. “I thought about it, the only thing that can do that is Jesus Christ himself. Let’s be honest. I went from .150 to whatever I am now with double-digit home runs. It was a swing adjustment and the good Lord.”
Changing your swing in the middle of the season isn’t easy. It was often frustration overload, especially when the team’s winning wavered at times as well.
“I trusted that process and I kept trying to play for my teammates,” Marusak said. “The team was winning without me, so I knew if I started producing a little bit that we’d be real good.”
Somehow through it all, he remained steady defensively at the hot corner, despite primarily playing center field last season.
“We’ve worked hand in hand,” Deggs said. “I’ve stood by them and he’s trusted in me. The cool part about baseball, which makes it unique, he can focus on his defense and he’s changed games with his defense.”
As many challenging times as Marusak’s faced in his two seasons at UL, it’s all been worth it in the end.
“It’s been tough,” Marusak said. “My whole career has been a grinder, honestly. Coming to UL has definitely shaped me into a better person. Ultimately, that’s what’s been great for me. Yeah, the ups and downs have definitely been tough. I’ve had enough ups to where it evens out.”
First, there was the Cajuns winning the Sun Belt Tournament last season and now receiving an at-large regional berth with a late-season charge as a senior.
“Days like today and days like last year winning a Sun Belt championship,” Marusak said Monday. “I could have waited my whole life for this and it would be worth it, because these experiences were awesome.”