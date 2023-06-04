Sometimes the best player on the opponent holds that distinction for a reason.
Miami’s junior third baseman Yohandy Morales entered the game batting .404 with 17 homers and 64 RBIs.
Those numbers got considerably better after carrying the No. 8 overall seed Hurricanes to an 8-5 win over the UL Ragin’ Cajuns at Alex Rodriguez Park on Sunday in an NCAA Coral Gables Regional elimination game.
"This guy Yo-Yo, that's what they're calling him over there, that's a big league right there now," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "With those swings he put on them - those weren't terrible (pitches). He's physical, he can run, he can defend. That's as good a player as I've seen in a long time and he's got a great attitude and great makeup.
"I like their ball club a lot. I thought they played the game very well today."
The Cajuns ended their season at 41-24, while Miami improved to 42-20. The Hurricanes must now beat Texas twice to advance to the super regional round with the first one at 6 p.m. later Sunday.
Morales finished the day 4-for-5 with two homers and three RBIs.
"They were just going after me with fastballs," Morales said. "They were working me fastballs in and slider away, so I had to adjust and do my job."
With four left-handed hitters in Miami’s lineup, the Cajuns elected to start junior southpaw reliever Blake Marshall.
Marshall got the first taste of Morales, who singled with one out to set the stage for Blake Cyr’s three-run homer in first inning.
It was Cyr’s 17th homer of the season – the second most by Miami freshman only behind Pat Burrell, whose No. 11 is retired.
The first batter David Christie faced in the second was Morales and he got a fly out to center.
Christie retired the first seven batters he faced, until he got back to the top of Miami’s order in the fifth.
CJ Kayfus walked and Edgardo Villegas singled ahead of an RBI single to left by Morales. Add a two tough errors on UL and Miami led 5-2.
Incredibly, it was the first time UL’s defense made two errors in the same game since April 11.
UL reliever Cooper Rawls started out on fire as well by retiring the first eight batters he face. In fact, he actually got to Morales with two outs and no runners on.
But Morales won again with a solo blast to center for a 6-4 lead.
"Just trying to tie him up," Rawls said. "The ball he hit out on me just wasn’t in enough and he was able to get extended and the rest is history.
"He’s a great player. We know that. But just attack him at the same time, don’t be afraid to go at him. He obviously had a great day, but just keep attacking him and don’t show any quit. That was the biggest thing."
Offensively, the Cajuns outhit Miami 11-9 on the day. Heath Hood led the way at 4-for-5 with an RBI, while Carson Roccaforte was 3-for-5 with a double to break the school record with 26 doubles in a single.
"The approach to was get above the fastball and stay in the middle of the field," Hood said. "He threw a lot of strikes, so try not to get behind in the counts, so get a good pitch early and bang it."
Conor Higgs led off the second by reaching on an error and scored on a two-out single to center by CJ Willis. In the third, Roccaforte singled with one out and scored on a wild pitch after Hood’s hit-and-run single to right.
The problem is UL left Hood stranded on third with one out, so the Cajuns still trailed 3-2.
In the fifth, UL’s lineup threatened again. Hood followed with an RBI single to center and Higgs’ ground out cut the lead to 5-4.
But once again, the Cajuns couldn’t get that one extra base hit and stranded the tying run at third base.
That proved critical once Miami was able to bring its All-American candidate closer in. Andrew Walters entered the game 40 with 11 saves and a 1.08 ERA.
Miami starter Alejandro Rosario threw more pitches – 114 – than any Canes pitcher all season, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits, two walks and struck out six in six innings.
Stelly did enjoy a great moment with a two-out home run – the first of his career – off Walters to trim Miami’s lead to 6-5.
But before that bomb could turn into any form of momentum for UL, Miami’s 9-hole hitter got the first hit in the game for anyone below the cleanup hitter with a solo homer to lead off the ninth.
Morales then capped off his day with a solo blast to left.
The Cajuns actually got the tying run to the plate off Walters in the ninth, but a called strike at the very top of the zone ended it.
"Man, what a couple great arms they threw at us today," Deggs said. "If we had gotten a couple Alpha ABs there where we were able to drive in some runs, but he was able to get out of it.
"I still thought we had a big inning coming. Man, I’d like to play that inning over again right there as well as Higgs has been swinging the bat."