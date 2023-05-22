Perhaps if he had been a starting pitcher all year long, UL junior right-hander Carson Fluno would have gotten some All-Sun Belt recognition when the team was announced Monday.
As it was, no Ragin’ Cajuns earned a spot on the first team, while catcher Julian Brock and shortstop Kyle DeBarge were second-team honorees.
There might not be another figure on coach Matt Deggs’ roster that gives the Cajuns more hope going into the Sun Belt tournament this week at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama, than Fluno.
No. 4-seed UL (36-20) will open tournament play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against No. 5 Texas State.
“He’s just developing,” Deggs said of Fluno.
Rapidly, that is.
Yes, the Cajuns lost two of three at Southern Miss this past weekend, but Fluno’s pitching line was a positive.
One day after Sun Belt pitcher of the year Tanner Hall threw a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in the series opener against UL, Fluno’s rebuttal was allowing one run over eight innings with four hits, two walks and 11 strikeouts.
Deggs points to Fluno adding a third pitch as the turning point in his recent turnaround.
“He’s developed a change where he splits his grip,” Deggs said. “He had great hand speed on it. It was so humid over there that the pitchers, that made their stuff really good because they had a really good grip on the baseball. He was able to drive that thing downhill.”
When the season began, the Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, product via Madison Area Community College was told he’d be in the bullpen.
“I was OK with that,” Fluno said. “I like coming out of the pen. I knew my role and I was just trying to build off it every time. I kept going.”
And he did fine in that role. For the season, Fluno is 3-0 with three saves and a 3.83 ERA, allowing 44 hits, 17 walks and striking out 54 batters in 47 innings.
Throughout the process, he kept his options open.
“I had a lot of innings from the pen, so I was kind of always ready,” he said. “I just stayed locked in mentally and did not give up on starting. I always wanted to start here, but once I was told not to, I kind of switched mindsets.
“It was always in the back of my mind, so I was ready for it.”
More out of necessity because of injuries in the weekend rotation, the coaching staff stumbled on the idea of using one of its better bullpen arms as a starter.
The experiment began with a short start in UL’s road win over top-ranked LSU.
But as far Sun Belt play, that led to Fluno's first weekend start at UL-Monroe on May 6 and Fluno responded fairly well, giving up four runs on eight hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Then a week later, it got better with five shutout innings with only two hits and two walks allowed to seven strikeouts in the win over Texas State.
“They come in thinking pretty good fastball, curve ball and that’s it,” Deggs said of Fluno’s outing. “He was able to establish that split and command it and throw it for strikes just about any time.”
Fluno started 15 games in 22 appearances in junior college last year, but is still very much a maturing pitcher at this point.
“He’s got very low mileage on him,” Deggs said. “He just doesn’t have a lot of baseball under his belt, but all the ability is there. He works hard and (pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux has) done a great job with him. He’s added a another pitch to his arsenal and that’s made him even that much more dangerous.”
If everything goes as planned, Jackson Nezuh will start Wednesday’s tournament opener against Texas State for the Cajuns and Fluno will start the second game Thursday.
“I’m really looking forward to Jackson Nezuh starting Game 1 and giving us a hot start for tournament,” Fluno said. “If he dominates Game 1, I’m just ready to go in Game 2 and stay locked in and doing what he does with his start.”
All-Sun Belt baseball team
FIRST TEAM
P Xander Hamilton, App State, Jr.
P Tanner Hall, Southern Miss, Jr.
P Grayson Stewart, Troy, So.
RP Teddy Sharkey, Coastal Carolina, Jr.
C Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina, Fr.
1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald, Old Dominion, Jr.
2B Jesse Sherrill, Georgia Southern, Sr.
SS Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss, Jr.
3B Caleb Bartolero, Troy, Sr.
OF CJ Boyd, App State, So.
OF Nick Lucky, Coastal Carolina, Sr.
OF Shane Lewis, Troy, So.
UT Cameron Jones, Georgia State, Jr.
DH Derek Bender, Coastal Carolina, So.
Player of the Year - Shane Lewis, Troy
Pitcher of the Year - Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Newcomer of the Year - Shane Lewis, Troy
Freshman of the Year - Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina
Tony Robichaux Leadership Award - JP Tighe, Georgia Southern
Coach of the Year - Gary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina
SECOND TEAM
SP - Ryan Watson, Georgia State; Sam Armstrong, Old Dominion; Levi Wells, Texas State; RP - Noah Manning, Troy; C - Julian Brock, UL; 1B - Zack Beach, Coastal Carolina; 2B - Payton Eeles, Coastal Carolina; SS - Kyle DeBarge, UL; 3B - Danny Lynch, Southern Miss; OF - Graham Brown, Coastal Carolina; Fenwick Trimble, James Madison; Will Turner, South Alabama; UT - Jack Cone, James Madison; DH - Max Ryerson, Georgia State.