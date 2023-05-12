For the second start in a row, Jackson Nezuh pitched seven innings.
Nezuh’s seven-strikeout performance in UL’s 7-3 win Friday was actually the third time he’s gone at least seven innings this season.
Six innings has become the benchmark most starting pitchers aim for, but Nezuh said he’s taken a simple approach that allows him to stay out for an extra frame.
“I just have to avoid three-pitch at bats,” Nezuh said. “Coach Thib (Seth Thibodeaux) always tells me I could throw complete games if I just stay out of three-ball counts. If I can string innings together and keeping getting ahead in the count, that’s pretty much how to do it.”
The Cajuns scored six runs off Texas State ace Levi Wells, who Cajuns coach Matt Deggs said the team had a lot of respect for. Deggs said Nezuh’s start and not being intimidated by Wells set up for an all-around complete team win.
“This is where the big dogs come out to play for huge stakes against good competition,” Deggs said. “These are the guys you want to be playing to prove yourself and we have been playing a pretty good brand of baseball. You’re only as good as your next day’s starter and we had Nezuh on the mound today and he matched Wells pitch for pitch.”
Deggs said he has been pleasantly surprised at Nezuh’s development as the season has progressed. Nezuh has developed a breaking ball that has become an out pitch. Nezuh said his breaking ball was the best it’s been all season and when it’s working early in counts, Deggs said it keeps the opposition off balance.
Deggs also didn’t underrate Nezuh’s ability to get through seven innings.
“We’ve had our issues in the bullpen,” Deggs admitted. “Jackson being able to stay out through the seventh adds to the rest of the series. It gives us a little bit of cushion for the rest of the weekend and saves a few bullets for the rest of the series.”
The Cajuns got five extra base hits Friday night, including a solo home run from Carson Roccaforte, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Roccaforte said Nezuh set the tone for the entire night and the lineup just fed off his pitching.
“It all starts with Jackson on the mound and that’s easy to play behind,” Roccaforte said. “To get seven from him is huge for our offense and just gets us going.”
Deggs said he was thrilled with the Cajuns lineup top to bottom, especially against a tough pitcher in Wells. Deggs said when the Cajuns put together a game like Friday, they’re a pretty good baseball team.
“We are tough when everything comes together,” Deggs said. “Our whole lineup played like savages tonight. They were tenacious up and down the lineup and got to Wells pretty good. Wells is an intense competitor with a four-pitch mix. We did a good job of staying over the plate, hitting to one direction and finishing some at bats.”