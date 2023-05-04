UL coach Gerry Glasco didn’t want any flamboyant postgame celebrations after clinching the program’s fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference championship with a 5-1 win over ULM on Thursday at Lamson Park.
“You don’t want to put too much emotion into this weekend,” Glasco said. “We’ve got the conference tournament next week. I want the girls to kind of flatline and just do a their job, be professional – get us three wins and save everything for the postseason.”
However, he does plan on going overboard all weekend to honor his three seniors in Karly Heath, Meghan Schorman and Kandra Lamb.
The home crowd is on board now. It started by Heath coming off the field from right field to open the seventh inning and continued with Schorman departing the circle with one out left.
“We caught the fans off guard tonight,” Glasco said. “They didn’t realize why Heath was coming off the field. It’s not senior night yet, so that’s understandable. But we’ll probably do that every day and let the fans clap and just show our appreciation. If nothing else, let our team in the dugout give her a hug.”
The Cajuns improved to 41-13 overall and 20-2 in league play. It was the 19th Sun Belt championship in program history.
ULM fell to 24-29 overall and 7-15 in the Sun Belt. Game two is slated for 6 p.m. Friday at Lamson Park.
Schorman improved to 14-6 as Thursday’s starting pitcher. Heath will start Friday and Lamb game three Saturday.
“She’s outstanding,” Glasco said of Schorman. “We’re just so lucky to have her here. Great to see her start senior weekend. The girls were really pumped – not only her starting today but Karly (Heath) tomorrow and Kandra (Lamb) Saturday.
“Those are three really high-quality just class student-athletes. We’re pumped. We know in our locker room how lucky we are to have them, so we celebrating them.”
Schorman admitted being a little more nervous for this start to kick off senior weekend.
“At the start of the game, I was extremely just nervous,” she said. “My family is here – my dad is here for the first time, so I had a lot of emotions going.
“I just settled in after a while and got my cool and got moving after that, and it was a lot of fun.”
Two of the three hits Schorman allowed came in the first inning with the second one being an nifty RBI single to right by Andie Edwards.
“The first hit I gave up I just didn’t make a good pitch,” Schorman said. “The second hit I gave up, it was a really good pitch. It was off the plate. She just got her bat to us, so more power to her.
“I just told myself, ‘You’re good, you got this. Your team’s got you. They’re going to have your back and they’re going to get a run for you.’”
She was right about that with the Cajuns’ offense scoring a run in each of the first four innings, but Schorman also settled in nicely.
In 6.2 innings, the right-hander only allowed the one run on three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
“I’m just super thankful to be on the mound, that they trust me to clinch the championship,” Schorman said. “It was an amazing feeling. The atmosphere here tonight was electric. Being on this field tonight was so much fun.”
Sophie Piskos quickly tied the game with a two-out solo homer to center in the first.
In the second, Karly Heath doubled and Jourdyn Campbell singled to set the table. Maddie Hayden got one home with an RBI single to left and Victoria Valdez followed with a sacrifice fly to left for a 3-1 lead.
Hayden finished the night 2-for-3 with an RBI.
“I definitely feel more comfortable,” Hayden said. “I’m putting less pressure on myself, instead of just going to bat thinking I have to get on base for my team. I’m just getting up there and I’m going to do what I can to help my team. The switch to that mindset has definitely helped me the last couple of weeks.”
Lauren Allred added a solo home run in the third. Hayden led off the fourth with a bunt and scored on Cecilia Vasquez’s ground-rule double to center.
“These three seniors have done so much for this program and so much for us with the leadership they bring every day,” Hayden said of the three seniors. “We’re going to miss them a lot next year, so there’s only a couple more games left. Every game from here on out is for them.”