There were a few nervous moments early during UL’s 9-1 victory over UL-Monroe on Saturday at Lamson Park.
The memory of losing a senior day game to the Warhawks two years ago was still weighing heavily on coach Gerry Glasco’s mind.
“I was thinking about it,” Glasco admitted. “You just don’t want to let it go on senior day that long. I was absolutely thinking déjà vu, but the kids came through.”
Four hits off UL starter Kandra Lamb and a 1-0 lead for the visitors through two innings didn’t help Glasco’s blood pressure.
But the No. 24-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns responded with three runs in the third and five more in the fourth to put UL on easy street in the regular-season finale.
“Every time we’ve had senior weekend since then, we watch videos of us losing,” Karly Heath said of the constant reminders of the 2-1 loss to UL-Monroe on senior day two years ago.
The Cajuns end the regular season 43-13 overall and 22-2 in league play, while UL-Monroe falls to 24-31 and 7-17. UL will next play Thursday in the Sun Belt tournament at 7 p.m. against the winner of the UL-Monroe-Georgia State game.
Lamb also cooperated by settling down to earn the win to improve to 8-1 on the season. Lamb allowed one run on five hits, no walks and two strikeouts.
“It being senior day and my family being here, there was a little adrenaline coming into the game,” Lamb said. “I had to just calm myself down and just stay in the moment, just pitch to pitch stay in it.”
Cecilia Vasquez ignited UL’s offense with a solo home run to left to tie it. Lauren Allred and Heath later followed with RBI singles for a 3-1 cushion.
One inning later, Heath was at it again with a grand slam to highlight the five-run fourth. She finished 2 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs.
“After my first at-bat, I was like, ‘I have to get a hit,’ ” Heath said. “I said I cannot just not get a hit. I’ve been due for another home run. I haven’t hit one in a while, so it was good to finally hit one.”
The homer gave Heath 14 homers and 43 RBIs for the regular season. She also said it was the first grand slam of her college career.
Lamb claims she called the grand slam.
“Me and Kayla (Falterman) had a conversation in the dugout. I turned to her and said, ‘Hey, senior weekend home right here.’ She went, ‘I agree, I agree.’ And Karly on that next pitch, boom over the scoreboard. We looked at each other and said, ‘We called that.’ ”
It helped settle the issue of when exactly to pull Lamb so she could get the standing ovation from the crowd and her teammates.
“Me and coach Justin (Robichaux) had a conversation about doing it either in the fifth or the sixth,” Lamb said. “As soon as Karly hit that home run, I was like, ‘Let’s do it in the fifth — we’re going to walk it off in the fifth.’ I didn’t want to wait and miss it.
“Having my family in the crowd and all of my teammates giving me hugs, and Sophie (Piskos) especially, it was really emotional.”
Adding to the fun of senior day was Glasco giving in to a few special requests. Heath wanted to play shortstop and Meghan Schorman yearned to play right field. So when Lamb exited the circle with two outs and no one on in the fifth for Sam Landry, the other two seniors entered the game at those positions.
Both said they were really hoping the ball would be hit to them. Glasco was content with Landry posting a strikeout to end the inning.
“Meghan didn’t want to hit,” Glasco said. “She wanted to play right field. I am literally getting too old and soft. I just couldn’t say no.
"I told my girls, ‘Just for the record, before this happens, we have a collision on a popup or anything, I’m going to be in the AD’s office Monday morning and it’s going to look really bad, but we’re going for it.’ ”