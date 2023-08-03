It’s no secret the UL Ragin’ Cajuns weren’t happy with last year’s 6-7 record.
It also won’t take much of an investigation to come up with step one to improving that win total.
“I have a saying, ‘You can’t live soft and play hard,’” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said.
The Cajuns’ head coach wholeheartedly agrees.
“The more football changes, the more it stays the same,” coach Michael Desormeaux said. “At some point in the game, you’ve got to be able to run it to win and you’ve got to be able to stop the run to win, and you don’t do it by being a finesse football team.
“We still have old-school run periods – 9 on 7. We do all those things because that is the base – that’s where our offense starts.”
Leger said you can’t win championships without running the ball and playing good defense.
It all starts with being able to run the ball, though.
Last year, the Cajuns were never able to approach their high standard in that area.
In fact, UL’s 1,844 yards rushing – with leading rusher Chris Smith only amassing 628 yards – was the lowest total since only gaining 1,627 yards on the ground in 2011.
Incredibly, no UL player rushed for more than three touchdowns in 12 games.
“We’ve expanded the pass game last year and into the offseason a little bit more, but it’s still built around the run game,” Desormeaux said. “It starts with the run sets.”
And a physical mentality.
“It doesn’t mean we can’t spread the ball around,” Leger said. “It doesn’t mean you can throw it, but the foundation of who were are is, ‘Let’s put the ball down and let’s see who wants to be physically tough today.’
“We’re going to do it over and over and you’re either going to tap out and it’s going to be easier for us or we’re going to be in a fist fight.”
Not only did UL not rush it well enough overall, but the Cajuns were also lacking in critical situations.
“Last year against Troy, for three quarters we ran the ball really effectively – ran it great,” Desormeaux insisted. “In the fourth quarter, we didn’t. When it was time to run the ball, we didn’t … we didn’t finish and that’s embarrassing to me. I’m not a finesse person and I never have been.
“I believe this team is as blue-collar as it gets. For us, that’s where it starts.”
An injured and inexperienced offensive line played a big role in the lackluster rushing game last season, but the running back room didn’t reach UL’s standards there either.
Junior Terrence Williams (104-373, 1 TD) got the tough yards inside, while redshirt sophomore Dre’lyn Washington (64-350, 2 TDs).
Washington plans to be more prepared to help the cause this fall.
“I feel like I’m more prepared,” he said. “I feel like I can have a big impact on the team. I feel like I just need to be more consistent – doing the right things and reading the right keys and just playing my ball.”
The coaches noticed in the spring and summer.
“Dre’lyn might have had the best spring in the room. Coach (Matt) Berge (Bergeron) has done a tremendous job with him. For a while, it was a big deal to get him going in the right direction for a little while.
“Coach Berge has taken him under his wing. There’s been some one-on-one sessions and the kid has really picked it up. There’s been a couple times where he’s correcting people on protections.”
Leger is also high on redshirt freshman Zylan Perry.
“This is a real dude,” Leger said of Perry. “He’s 201 pounds and he’s super dynamic with the ball.”
Senior Jacob Kibodi (36-169, 0 TD) was slowed by an ankle injury last season, while redshirt sophomore Kendrell Williams is healthy for the first time in his career.
“I think the room is deep,” Leger said. “Who is going to jump to the front, we’ll find out in a couple week. I think we’re in a better position than we were last year, I really do.”
Washington is convinced progress will be evident.
“I feel like we’re going to show the Cajun Nation that we’ve got the running backs to have what we’ve had in the past,” he said. “I feel like we have the talent and the tools to do it and we’re going to show it on the field this year.”