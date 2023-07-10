After his first two seasons at UL, the Major League Draft was the farthest thing from Julian Brock’s mind.
The Fulshear, Texas, native had only collected 61 at-bats over 14 seasons in two years at a combination of first base, designated hitter and catcher.
And yet two seasons later, his remarkable turnaround was complete Monday afternoon when the Texas Rangers selected Brock in the eighth round of the 2023 Major League Draft.
“I definitely didn’t take a cookie-cutter path to get to this point,” Brock laughed shortly after getting picked Monday. “But really, I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and how everything has worked out for me during my career here.”
Making the selection even cooler for Brock was being taken by a team in his home state of Texas.
“I was very stoked when it was the Rangers who called,” Brock said. “They’re in first place right now, they’ve got a very good farm system and their catching coordinator is a prominent guy.”
Shortly after the Cajuns were eliminated in the NCAA Coral Gables Regional on June 4, Brock attended a workout in the Dallas area with five teams on hand, including the Rangers.
“It went very well,” Brock said. “Their general manager and a lot of their front office guys were there. I thought it went well at the time. It’s hard to say how much that impacted them picking me, but I felt like it went well.”
Still, he had no idea when that call would come.
“It was pretty nerve wracking,” Brock said of lasting until the eighth round. “I was pretty patient at first, but then it got tougher. But I was confident it would come eventually.”
Despite the slow start to his collegiate career, Brock became a leader for the Cajuns behind the plate over the past two seasons.
This past spring, Brock hit .315 with 17 doubles, 11 homers, a team-high 65 RBIs and seven stolen bases.
His fielding percentage was .990, and he played a huge role in holding opponents to 47 stolen bases in 70 attempts.
After getting only 61 at-bats over his first two seasons at UL behind accomplished catchers Sebastian Toro and Drake Osborn, Brock began showing his potential by hitting .303 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 2022.
“It’s such a blessing,” Brock said. “I pray and thank God for this opportunity. I’m so grateful to be in this position.”
Brock is the fifth highest drafted catcher in school history – behind Jonathan Lucroy (3rd, 101 overall) in 2007 by Milwaukee, Paul Bako (5th, 148) by Cincinnati, Danny Massiatte (6th, 166) in 2000 by Tampa Bay and Alton Torregano (6th, 137) in 1972 by Los Angeles.
Brock is the 15th overall Cajun player to be drafted by the Rangers.
Brock’s selection came one day after watching his three-year UL teammate Carson Roccaforte taken No. 66 overall by Kansas City.
“I was watching it and when Carson got picked, I was so happy for him,” Brock said. “He’s worked so hard to get to this point.”