No one knows how the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team is going to fare this weekend in the program’s first super regional appearance since 2016.
On one hand, Sunday’s emotionally charged doubleheader sweep of LSU could work against the Cajuns in their series with No. 7 Washington. The game after a memorable win can be tough to manage sometimes.
The Cajuns' coaching staff must somehow keep the energy from the regional triumph going without the team feeling satisfied and losing focus on the ultimate goal.
It’s also possible this young club simply won’t handle the unprecedented 2,500-mile voyage to Seattle very well.
But also don’t be surprised if the huge burden lifted off coach Gerry Glasco and his team by finally winning a regional tournament will free UL up to play its best softball of the season.
“The monkey had turned into a full-fledged gorilla,” Glasco admitted after Sunday’s 9-8 win over LSU.
As the story goes, UL’s normally transparent coach said exactly what he was thinking after one of the Cajuns’ regional final losses.
“At some point, I said, ‘Don’t worry, I don’t want to be known as Regional Glasco,’” he recalled.
Since then, he has had an enormous weight on his shoulders.
Glasco admitted it crept into his thinking as the Cajuns trailed LSU in the final innings of Sunday’s second game in Baton Rouge.
“I was thinking when we lost that 6-0 lead and it was 7-6 at the time, that I’d have to go to the press conference,” he said. “It wouldn’t be a gorilla anymore. It would be a 2,000-pound gorilla. It’s an emotional game and you’re thinking how you’re going to be graceful when you’re up 6-0 and then down 7-6, thinking what you’re going to say.”
You could just see the relief on Glasco’s face as his team celebrated on the Tiger Park field.
“It’s huge to get the gorilla off my back,” he said. “I give it to the girls. The girls did it. The players got the gorilla off my back. I didn’t do anything. They just stepped up one by one by one and really played well.”
There’s no doubt the players on the team had to feel that pressure as well. They saw his reaction to the Appalachian State loss. The look on Glasco’s face after that 5-3 home loss on March 25 mirrored those of the losing coaches at regional final sites across the land Sunday.
No, this isn’t some upstart program entering new territory. It’s going to be the program’s eighth super regional in hopes of its seventh World Series appearance.
Again, the goal here should always be Oklahoma City.
But returning for the first time in seven seasons could actually be liberating for this bunch.
Oh sure, there will be pressure in Seattle when the Cajuns meet the Huskies at 9 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
Not likely more pressure than Sunday in Baton Rouge brought, though, with so many screaming fans wearing red and counting on the team to make their day.
And their season.
And their head coach’s six-year stint as this program’s leader.
Senior Karly Heath described some of that release of tension during Sunday's action.
“It feels really good,” Heath said. “I talked about it earlier, in the sixth inning, I was like, ‘I’m going to be sick.’ There were so many emotions going through my body. When Maddie (Hayden) got that last out, that’s how I lost my voice. I was just screaming at the top of my lungs and just crying happy tears just knowing that I can still play college softball.”
Consider Jourdyn Campbell as well.
She’s no longer the player trying to put a fitting ribbon on a topsy-turvy season coming off offseason knee surgery.
Forever more now in these parts, Campbell will be the hero of that Sunday doubleheader sweep at LSU.
“A lot of that definitely had to do with my teammates,” Campbell said on how she navigated her season. “We all play for each other. We have a very, very close bond. Whether I’m on the field, on the bench, pinch-hitter or starting the game, I feel like being selfless and playing for them is what really gets me through all that.”
The truth is, no one’s season statistics matter anymore. Who made All-Sun Belt first team and who didn’t is completely irrelevant.
The pressure to take the next step percolating under this team all season long is gone now.
“Especially after losing the first game to LSU, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re stuck in another regional again’,” sophomore shortstop Alexa Langeliers said. “Then we won the first game on Sunday and I was like, ‘Oh, we’re winning this thing. We’re not going home.’”