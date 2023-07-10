He got the phone call from the Kansas City Royals just a little after 10:30 late Sunday evening, so former UL outfielder Carson Roccaforte didn’t get much sleep.
He didn’t care.
After all, it was the moment Roccaforte has been waiting for since he first picked up a glove and a bat as a youngster when the Royals selected him with the No. 66 overall pick late in the second round of the 2023 Major League Draft.
“Glory to God for putting me in this situation,” said the Port Neches, Texas native. “That’s always been my dream to have that happen. It couldn’t have worked out better. I love the organization. It couldn’t have happened better.”
Much of the pre-draft speculation had Roccaforte going early on day two of the draft, but the Royals had other ideas.
“It got late, so I had my close family here,” he said. “We got a little tired, a little quiet. But as soon as the phone rang, everybody kind of jumped up and got excited again. When it happened, it was exciting.
“It was nerve wracking for sure. Talking with my advisors, I knew there was a chance I could creep into that end of the second round, so I had my phone by me. As it was getting late, I got that call and accepted the offer.”
That’s followed by the well wishes from family and friends from across the country.
“It was tough to get to sleep,” Roccaforte said. “I’m thankful that I have a big support system to reach out, so it was exciting. It was tough to get to sleep, but it was a fun night for sure.”
While he didn’t know the round until the phone call came, Roccaforte wasn’t at all surprised by the team.
“I had a great meeting with them at the combine (in Phoenix in late June),” Roccaforte said. “We had a great 30-minute meeting with some of their guys and it went really great, so I’m super excited to be a part of that great organization.
“They said I fit the mold well to their organization. It was a good fit, they believed. Being versatile helped a lot.”
Roccaforte has certainly proven himself over his career with the Cajuns. This past season, he surged late to finish with a .318 batting average, a school-record 26 doubles, eight homers, 55 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.
For his three-year career at UL, Roccaforte hit .325 with 47 doubles, six triples, 28 homers, 145 RBIs and 61 stolen bases.
“I’ll continue to take what I learned while I was a Cajun and move it on to the next level,” he said. “I still want to continue to develop and continue take the mindset and everything I learned from UL and take it with me. I think it’s going to be a tremendous help.”
Roccaforte is the fourth-earliest selection in school history behind Charles Bordes - first round, 15th overall - by the Texas Rangers in 1972, Garrett O'Connor (2nd, 41 overall) by the New York Yankees in 1985 and Darrin Babineaux (2nd, 50th overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995.
Roccaforte was picked one spot ahead of Ron Guidry's selection of No. 67 overall in the third round by the Yankees in 1971.
Roccaforte is also the fourth Cajun to be drafted by Kansas City - following Devery Van De Keere (48th round) in 2007, Patrick Green (7th round) in 2004 and David King (16th round) in 1989.
He particularly takes pride in the part he played in restoring the program to being an annual NCAA regional contender.
“Obviously I wanted to win a national championship,” Roccaforte said. “The way that we kind of got the program setting the mark and making it an every year thing to be in the postseason and just have a shot at a national championship collectively as a team, we did that really well.
“I can’t complain about my time there at all.”