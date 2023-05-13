Many have wondered during her first two seasons at UL when Sam Landry’s time would come.
UL softball coach Gerry Glasco decided Saturday afternoon in the circle at Lamson Park was it.
By the fourth inning, Glasco had made up his mind he wasn’t pulling his sophomore right-hander. Landry made sure his confidence never wavered.
Landry finished off a one-hit shutout in style for a 1-0 UL victory over Marshall on Saturday to capture the Sun Belt tournament championship and an automatic berth into NCAA regional play.
It was the 18th Sun Belt tournament crown in program history.
The Cajuns (46-13) will discover their destination during the NCAA softball selection show at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“It was time,” Glasco said. “It was Sam Landry’s time. Today was Sam Landry’s time. There was no doubt about it. I knew last night when I was sitting here, I was throwing smoke, but I knew where I was going.
“That was the decision. She was ready.”
Glasco fought back tears while detailing Landry’s progress in her first two collegiate seasons. The Mont Belvieu, Texas, native committed to UL as an eighth grader and came to Lafayette with high hopes.
On Saturday, she moved her record to 17-4 with her fourth seven-inning complete game of the season.
Glasco’s emotions while discussing Landry’s performance went deeper than softball. His daughter, Geri Ann, was killed in an automobile crash in January 2019.
“Sam has been so special to my wife (Vickie) and I,” Glasco said. “You go through that recruitment process from seventh grade, eighth grade — she committed to us. She could have went anywhere in the country — UCLA, anywhere she wanted to go — but she stayed with Louisiana and Gerry Glasco.
“She made the commitment. She wears my daughter’s number. She’s just made every sacrifice to be here with me and take care of me. We’ve been growing patiently.”
Coming to UL with so much fanfare, Landry’s progress didn’t always meet the lofty expectations, but Glasco was determined not to waver.
“I didn’t want to be too fast, too fast,” he said. “I’ve had people text and they call, ‘Hey, don’t pull her out in the sixth inning, let her grow up.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, she’s a sophomore, she’ll grow up fast enough.’ There’s a time for her to grow up, and believe me, when that time comes, we’re going to have her ready and we’re not taking any chances in between.
“So today for me as a coach was really rewarding. I knew it was that moment.”
Landry delivered by winning a pitchers’ duel with Marshall’s Sydney Nester to earn Most Outstanding Player for the tournament. The recognition was a huge moment for Landry as well as her coach.
“It means a lot,” she said. “I love coach Glasco, I love his family. His wife is like my mom out here in Lafayette. To hear him say that, it’s amazing and I know I picked the right school.
“It’s great to have him always having my back. It’s great to have miss Vickie always having my back.”
Landry walked three and struck out 11 over 89 pitches Saturday.
“Their pitcher threw a great game,” Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon said of Landry. “You’ve got to give credit where credit is due. She did a great job today keeping our hitters off balance. She really took control of the game and unfortunately, we weren’t able to get anything going offensively.”
As good as Landry pitched, the win wasn’t possible without Lauren Allred’s solo home run in the fourth inning.
“My first at-bat, I had gotten all outside,” Allred said. “I already crowd the plate, so I was expecting her to come inside on me just as a catch-you-off-guard type of moment. I was ready for that pitch and she happened to throw it there.”
Nester allowed that one run on four hits, three walks and four strikeouts.
“If everybody in the Sun Belt West was wondering if they’re for real, they’re for real,” Glasco said about Marshall. “They’re a great team. You don’t go 45-10 by accident.
“I looked at a lot of film on Nestor and I thought she’d be a really good pitcher for us, but I didn’t realize how good she is until I saw her in person. She’s really good.”