Sure, she’s heard the stories about how it used to be.
Not so long ago, most college softball programs made a star out of a single pitcher in the circle.
While there are likely times UL senior right-hander Meghan Schorman wishes she’d pitch a little more, in no way does the Hazelwood, Missouri native regret being part of a true pitching staff.
“No, I don’t wish I was the ace pitcher,” said Schorman, whose Ragin’ Cajuns open Sun Belt Tournament play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lamson Park.
Technically, Schorman is the ace of the Cajuns’ staff, but make no mistake about it. UL possesses a legitimate staff, unlike most of the seasons in the program’s history.
Against one of the nation’s toughest schedules, five different arms have thrown at least 26 innings this season and all five regularly appear in competitive games.
“Yes, it’s cool getting the Friday night start,” said Schorman, who was recognized as a second-team All-Sun Belt pitcher Tuesday. “That’s been awesome, but having a pitching staff … one, saves all of our arms for postseason play. That’s huge, but not only that, just because we don’t have an ‘ace’ pitcher doesn’t mean we all haven’t gotten a lot of innings in.
“We’ve all gotten a lot of experience, so you can kind of consider us all aces if you look at it. When you look at all the numbers every single one of us has put up, it’s been pretty cool to see.”
Schorman has the most innings on the staff – barely at 119.1 to Sam Landry’s 117.2 - to go along with a 14-6 record, a 1.82 ERA and 139 strikeouts.
“Kandra (Lamb) can come in and close a game, that’s a baseball thing if you think about it and it’s pretty cool. Then she can also start a game. Then you have Karly (Heath) who can do it two ways. And Sam who can come in at any time and shut down a team like she did against UCLA.
“So, I don’t want to be an ace where I throw every single game. It’s been fun to have a pitching staff.”
Plus, Schorman doesn’t have to think back very far to when she didn’t know what her role would even be after transferring from Kentucky.
“I would say that when I transferred my confidence in myself was pretty low,” she revealed. “I didn’t have many expectations coming here. I knew that I could pitch, but I wasn’t expecting anything.
“So I have exceeded my expectations, but I couldn’t have done it without my coaching staff or my teammates always being behind me.”
Over the last two seasons, much has changed. For one, Schorman isn’t as homesick as she was at Kentucky.
“Obviously I’m still homesick, but it’s not as bad as it was,” she said. “I was only five hours away when I was at Kentucky. I was wanting to go home every weekend.
“Down here, I guess I still want to go home sometimes, but I don’t want to go home every weekend. It’s nice how the fans here make you feel at home and how welcoming they are and how loving they are.”
The two seasons working with new pitching coach Justin Robichaux helped as well.
“It’s been a lot of fun to learn from a different viewpoint than what I’m used to learning from,” Schorman said of Robichaux coming over from baseball. “At first we had to tell him to dummy it down a little bit, but sometimes he likes to use really big words.”
It’s hard to argue with the results. Last year, Schorman was 17-6 with two saves and a 2.03 ERA, striking out 184 in 141.1 innings. Opponents hit .211 against her.
“She’s been outstanding for us,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “We’re just so lucky to have her here. She’s shown over and over again over the last two seasons that she’s an elite pitcher. She’s been fantastic.”
Against an even tougher schedule this year, opponents are only hitting .195 against her.
“I think my movement has gotten a lot better,” Schorman said. “I’m not throwing the ball as hard, but I also think that’s because my spin has gotten a lot better. I’m able to command my pitches better. I’m able to throw pitches in certain spots when I want to.
“Instead of hoping it goes there, I know I can get it there. That’s been huge working with coach Justin and everything we do in the bullpen day in and day out.”
All that’s left now is for Schorman to help the Cajuns enjoy postseason success.
“I don’t think there are any words to describe how badly I want this,” she stated. “It’s every little girl’s dream to get a ring. It’s every little girl’s dream to play for the conference championship and get in a regional and ultimately get to Oklahoma City. We’re doing it for that little girl.”