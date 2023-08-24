Fresh off Sun Belt Conference championship seasons, UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin and softball coach Gerry Glasco were rewarded with contract extensions Thursday.
Marlin received a three-year extension through the 2026-27 season. He has been the UL men's head coach since 2010 and has a career record of 595-336, including 247-175 with the Cajuns.
Glasco’s new deal extends him through the 2028 season.
Last season, Marlin led the Cajuns to the program’s first NCAA berth since 2014 with a 26-win campaign.
The Cajuns were picked to win the Sun Belt in the preseason, and they responded by earning the No. 2 seed in the league tournament at 13-5, then captured the Sun Belt tournament crown with a 71-66 win over South Alabama in the finals.
The 26 wins were the second-most in school history, trailing only Marlin’s 27-win squad from the 2016-17 season.
This year’s team also had the first undefeated home slate in the Cajundome era, and the first one overall since the 1972-73 season.
Glasco’s softball program continued its dominance of the Sun Belt Conference with a 50-16 overall and 22-2 league record. The Cajuns won the Sun Belt tournament for the third straight season and fifth time in Glasco’s six seasons.
The Cajuns also ended their NCAA regional drought by sweeping LSU 7-4 and 9-8 on the final day to advance to the program’s first super regional since 2016 and eighth overall.
Glasco’s head coaching record now stands at 255-69 after the super regional campaign, which ended with two losses at No. 5 overall seed Washington.