UL Ragin’ Cajuns
Record: 40-22, 18-12.
RPI: 47.
NCAA berth: At-large after finishing runner-up in Sun Belt tourney as No. 4 seed.
Coach: Matt Deggs (304-195 overall).
NCAA history: 18th appearance, 4 regional titles, 1 CWS.
Top hitters: Kyle DeBarge (.370, 6 HRs, 35 RBIs, 17 SBs), Heath Hood (.336, 6 HRs, 40 RBIs, 35 SBs), Julian Brock (.318, 11 HRs, 62 RBIs), Carson Roccaforte (.309, 6 HRs, 51 RBIs, 22 SBs).
Top pitchers: Jackson Nezuh (9-5, 6.14, 85 IP, 95 K), Carson Fluno (3-1, 4.47, 56.1 IP, 61 K), Cooper Rawls (10-1, 3.66, 64 IP, 50 K).
Lagniappe: Cajuns are third nationally with 161 stolen bases, sixth nationally in fielding percentage (.982) and 15th in sacrifice flies (35) … Rawls 8th nationally with 10 wins … Carson Roccaforte one double shy of single-season record … UL has limited opponents to five or fewer runs 41 times this season and hold a 33-8 record in those games … UL is 31-7 when scoring at least six runs this season.
Texas Longhorns
Record: 38-20.
RPI: 28.
NCAA Berth: At-large berth after going 0-2 in Big 12 Tournament as No. 1 seed.
Coach: Steve Pierce (454-245 overall).
NCAA history: 60th NCAA regional, 39 regional titles, 38 CWS appearances, 6 national titles.
Top hitters: Peyton Powell (.358, 10 HRs, 43 RBIs), Dylan Campbell (.341, 12 HRs, 44 RBIs, 25 SBs), Jared Thomas (.333, 4 HRs, 26 RBIs), Porter Brown (.332, 12 RHs, 55 RBIs).
Top pitchers: Lucas Gordon (6-1, 2.55, 88.1 IP, 90 K), Lebarron Johnson (7-3, 2.82, 73.1 IP, 86 K), Travis Sthele (3-5, 5.68, 57 IP, 61 K).
Lagniappe: Campbell is riding the longest hitting streak in school history at 35 games … Porter Brown is a TCU transfer who went 2-for-4 with a double and a homer in two regional games vs. Cajuns last year and recently had the seventh three-homer game in school history … Texas pitching is 13th nationally with a 4.13 ERA … Longhorns have played 31 games decided by three runs or less with an 16-15 record, including 6-8 in one-run games … UL coach Matt Deggs replaced Pierce as Sam Houston’s head coach in 2015.
Miami Hurricanes
Record: 40-19, 18-12.
RPI: 12.
Ranked: No. 8.
NCAA Berth: At-large berth after losing in the ACC tourney finals to Clemson 11-5 after runner-up finish in the Coastal Division.
Coach: Gino DiMare (166-84 overall).
NCAA history: 49th regional, 28 regional titles, 25 CWS appearances, 4 national titles.
Top hitters: Yohandy Morales (.405, 16 HRs, 61 RBIs), CJ Kayfus (.351, 13 HRs, 40 RBIs), Blake Cyr (.304, 16 HRs, 60 RBIs), Zach Levenson (.301, 13 HRs, 43 RBIs).
Top pitchers: Gage Ziehl (7-4, 4.60, 86 IP, 93 K), Alejandry Rosario (4-6, 7.45, 67.2 IP, 84 K), Andrew Walters (4-0, 1.08, 11 saves, 41.2 IP, 68 K).
Lagniappe: Miami’s 112 team home runs is second most in school history and is 7th nationally, but Canes are 41st in run scored … Miami has 19 comeback victories this season, including four walk-off wins … Canes are 28-5 at home this season … Miami won its final six regular-season games for the first time since 2014 and followed that by going 3-1 in the ACC tourney, including a win over No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest … Morales is one hit shy of tying Yonder Alonso’s school record of 229 career hits.
Maine Black Bears
Record: 32-19, 19-5.
RPI: 123.
NCAA berth: America East tournament and regular season champions.
Coach: Nick Derba (115-150 overall).
NCAA history: 17th regional, 7 regional titles, 7 CWS appearances.
Top hitters: Jeremiah Jenkins (.378, 20 HRs, 75 RBIs), Quinn McDaniel (.355, 16 HRs, 44 RBIs), Connor Goodman (.320, 2 HRs, 47 RBIs), Jake Rainess (.317, 16 HRs, 46 RBIs, 38 SBs).
Top pitchers: Caleb Leys (5-0, 4.30, 67 IP, 69 K), Noah Lewis (7-1, 4.41, 79.2 IP, 73 K), Colin Fitzgerald (6-1, 74.1 IP, 61 K).
Lagniappe: This is Maine’s first regional since 2011 … School record with 83 homers and most since 74 in 1991 … the 98 stolen bases is five shy of the school record … the 38 steals by Rainess is school record … McDaniel’s 60 walks rank 6th nationally for the 12th best on-base percentage nationally (.520) … Jenkins’ 20 homers are the most by an American East hitter since 33 by Delaware’s Kevin Mench in 1998 and the 75 RBIs are the most since Brian August of Delaware in 1982.