By all indications, some aspects of Old Dominion’s offense caught UL’s defense by surprise.
The Monarchs completed 13 passes for four touchdowns, averaging an incredible 19 yards per completion.
The new scheme was brought in by offensive coordinator Kevin Decker from Fordham and its maiden voyage in Sun Belt play was a home run.
“That’s the Tennessee model,” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said. “The guy who called plays for them the other night led the country in FCS in offense last year. You don’t do that on accident.
“He had answers. We went from three-down to four-down, he had answers. We went from man coverage to zone coverage and he had answers. The more we tried to adjust, he had adjustments for our adjustments. They played really well.”
Leger also revealed, though, that passing game’s concepts weren’t actually as new to UL’s staff as it appeared.
During the offseason, UL running backs coach Matt Bergeron did a deep dive into Tennessee’s offense.
“Coach Berg literally studied like 2,500 to 2,800 plays and made cut-ups and got the coaching points – he basically put on a coaching clinic for us as an offensive staff on Tennessee’s offense,” Leger said.
In fact, UL’s first touchdown pass to Harvey Broussard in Saturday’s 38-31 loss came from that tutorial.
“He (Broussard) just adjusted his split and gave himself room for the fade, but originally, he’s supposed to be to split all the way to the bottom of the numbers to the field … that’s a Tennessee play,” Leger explained.
WR rotation
It was hard not to notice UL’s true freshman receiver Broussard in the first half Saturday with four catches for 36 yards and a score.
“I thought he was phenomenal the other night,” Leger said of Broussard. “The guy was in there 13 plays and he had four targets, four catches and a touchdown.”
But are 13 plays enough for the talented freshman?
“In hindsight, maybe mix him in a little more. He’s kind of there to spell Rob (Williams) and as long as Rob is fresh, Rob will go. I think Harvey Broussard, you’ll probably see more of him, because he’s got a better feel every week.
“He’s super smart, a really intelligent kid. It’s really important to him. He wants to do it right. He’s just not as decisive something as you’d like him to be when the picture changes a little bit. That’s just reps, but he’s as natural a dude as I’ve ever coached.”
The situation is similar at the ‘Z’ receiver spot between starter Peter LeBlanc and redshirt freshman Charles Robertson.
“Pete’s going, but if he need a break, then Charles will go every now and then,” Leger said. “They don’t ask for one. I just tell them, ‘Hey Pete, you’re off and Charles you take it and you tap back to Pete.’”
Chriss sighting
It happened late in the third quarter during UL’s third touchdown drive of the game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss was inserted for one play and gained 13 yards.
“It’ll progress as we go,” Leger said of Chriss’s role. “I don’t think Z is really deficient in anything right now. He’s a talented player. The way (starter) Ben (Wooldridge) played last week was certainly good enough for us to win the game.”
Wooldridge was 25-of-36 passing for 285 yards with two touchdowns.
“The nature of the game a little bit,” Leger added. “You get down by seven and then you’re down by 14, is that really when you want to start playing a freshman and putting him in that spot?
“If we were up 7 or up 14, then maybe, ‘Here’s two plays and you come back out … where we can flash what he can do for us a little bit.’”
Wooldridge led UL to a pair of 90-yard drives in the fourth quarter, only for the second one to staff at the ODU 7.
“The second down play, they’re all-out blitzing,” Leger explained. “The safety is blitzing and they actually blitzed the wrong gap with one of the linemen and they run into each other. Because they ran into each other, he tried to fall out of it and he ends up making Ben pull up and throw it away.
“If he blitzes where he’s supposed to, Ben just walks in because there’s nobody left. That’s kind of the unseen part of how the game plays out.”