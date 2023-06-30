NO.ullsu.041923 HS 2131.JPG

UL coach Matt Deggs and his Ragin' Cajuns will meet LSU again next season, but this time out of state as part of the Astros Foundation College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston in March.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The UL Ragin' Cajuns will return to Minute Maid Park next March as part of the six-team Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston.

The other teams in the field will be defending national champion LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas, Houston and Texas State.

The Cajuns are coming off a 41-win season that ended with the 18th regional appearance after getting an at-large berth into the Coral Gables Regional.

UL will begin its participation in this tournament - formerly known as the Shriner's College Classic - at 3:05 p.m. on Friday, March against Vanderbilt, which the Cajuns beat 3-0 in the 2018 edition of this event.

 The Cajuns will then close out Saturday's schedule at 7:05 p.m. on March 2 with a rematch against LSU. It'll be the first time the two programs have ever met outside the state lines. UL has won four of the last meetings, including an 8-5 win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge this past season.

 The Cajuns and Houston will wrap up the nine-game tournament at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. It'll be the first time the Cajuns play the Cougars at Houston since 2016.

2024 Astros Foundation College Classic

Friday, March 1

Houston vs. Texas State, 11:05 a.m.

UL vs. Vanderbilt, 3:05 p.m.

LSU vs. Texas – 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Vanderbilt vs. Houston, 11:05 a.m.

Texas State vs. Texas, 3:05 p.m.

UL vs. LSU, 7:05 p.m.

 Sunday, March 3

Texas vs. Vanderbilt, 11:05 a.m.

Texas State vs. LSU, 3:05 p.m.

Houston vs. UL, 7:05 p.m.