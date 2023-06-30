The UL Ragin' Cajuns will return to Minute Maid Park next March as part of the six-team Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston.
The other teams in the field will be defending national champion LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas, Houston and Texas State.
The Cajuns are coming off a 41-win season that ended with the 18th regional appearance after getting an at-large berth into the Coral Gables Regional.
UL will begin its participation in this tournament - formerly known as the Shriner's College Classic - at 3:05 p.m. on Friday, March against Vanderbilt, which the Cajuns beat 3-0 in the 2018 edition of this event.
The Cajuns will then close out Saturday's schedule at 7:05 p.m. on March 2 with a rematch against LSU. It'll be the first time the two programs have ever met outside the state lines. UL has won four of the last meetings, including an 8-5 win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge this past season.
The Cajuns and Houston will wrap up the nine-game tournament at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. It'll be the first time the Cajuns play the Cougars at Houston since 2016.
2024 Astros Foundation College Classic
Friday, March 1
Houston vs. Texas State, 11:05 a.m.
UL vs. Vanderbilt, 3:05 p.m.
LSU vs. Texas – 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Vanderbilt vs. Houston, 11:05 a.m.
Texas State vs. Texas, 3:05 p.m.
UL vs. LSU, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 3
Texas vs. Vanderbilt, 11:05 a.m.
Texas State vs. LSU, 3:05 p.m.
Houston vs. UL, 7:05 p.m.