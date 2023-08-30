UL junior cornerback Keyon Martin wants to work in the media after his playing days are over, so he wasn’t about beat around the bush when asked about his first season with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
After transferring from Youngstown State with high hopes, he soon faced some unexpected obstacles.
“Coming here, I kind of had to wait my turn sitting behind EG (Eric Garror),” Martin said. “That year, it was very humbling, because I thought I was going to come in and be the guy.”
For one, a hamstring injury kept him out of spring ball, which slowed his progress.
“Last year, I battled a lot of injuries that kind of held me back,” Martin said. “It humbled me a lot – not just the physical aspect but really the mental aspect.
“It was a lot of mental battles I had to face, not going out there and playing as much as I wanted to play.”
Then came the process of mastering the new playbook.
“I’m very comfortable in the scheme (now),” Martin revealed. “Last year, it was new to me. This is really an NFL defensive playbook. Coming into here, I had to learn the scheme.
“I can’t lie. Going into the end of last season, that’s really when I finally got comfortable with the playbook.”
Along the way, he watched the veteran Garror and learned.
“EG showed me a lot because I had never played behind anybody in college,” he said. “Now I just feel like it’s my turn – he passed the torch to me. I’m going to make the best out of the situation.
“The main thing I learned from EG was playing your role and not trying to do too much, just what the coaches ask you. Don’t go out on the field and chase plays. Just try to do your role.”
Martin also credits roommate and cornerback colleague Caleb Anderson and cornerback coach Jeff Burris for helping him through the rough spots last season.
“It was mainly Caleb and (cornerback) coach (Jeff) Burris helped me a lot,” said Martin, who was credited with 15 tackles and a pass breakup in 11 games last season. “Even my circle at home, my family.”
Again, Martin isn’t a shy, quiet guy. So his help didn’t have to be detectives, but more mental therapists.
“A lot of times I wouldn’t be out there and it would kind of get in my head,” he admitted. “ I’m a person, I wear my emotions on my sleeve. If it’s bothering me, a lot of people are going to see it.
“I thank coach Burris because he took the role of being that leader for me and being that mentor. He saw it on my face last year, a lot of times in practice.”
Fast-forward to this season and Martin is beaming with confidence. That began with an offseason focused on conditioning.
“I feel like my conditioning and me being able to rely more on my body,” Martin said. “That was the main thing last year. It was a lot of soft tissue injuries that kept me from the field.
“The whole offseason, the main thing was I’m going to make sure I take care of my body and I’m going to finish the whole season injury-free. I know I can go out there and do a lot of things, but if I’m never available to play, I can’t help the team.”
UL coach Michael Desormeaux certainly sees a different version of Martin this season.
“Keyon Martin is a guy who had a great summer, but missed most of spring,” Desormeaux said. “Last fall, he was a guy we felt like had a lot of ability and just had to put it all together. He’s playing like a different person.”
Martin said there’s a trust in the secondary this season that has helped his progress.
“We just trust each other,” Martin said of Anderson. “We just want to see each other succeed. When someone makes a bad play, we know how to pick each other up. We know how to tell each other, ‘You messed up on this and we know how to fix it.’ There’s a lot of trust that goes into each other."
And starting Saturday, Martin plans on creating memories he can relay as a football analyst in the future.
“I’ve got a podcast called the Situational Sitdown with me and Pat Mensah, another DB,” Martin said. “Sports broadcasting, that’s one thing I always wanted to get into. I love football, I love talking about and I love sharing my opinion. I feel like I’ve got a pretty good personality that people want to grasp to and listen to. That’s one thing I always wanted to get into.
“Once football’s over with and once I do my thing in the NFL, hopefully I can get a seat on CBS, ESPN … that’s the goal. That’s what I’m shooting for.”