Through one game, the UL running back with the most carries is redshirt senior Jacob Kibodi with nine carries for 49 yards.
Those numbers may not be super flashy, but they’re exactly what Kibodi and his head coach have been waiting for.
“It’s exciting,” said Kibodi, who originally signed with Texas A&M in 2017 and his 37 carries last season were a career high. “It’s been a long time coming. I’m just looking to help the Cajuns win.”
Kibodi fought injuries and running style adjustments last season, but now appears ready to be a fixture in UL’s running back rotation.
“The things that kept him from playing in the past, even though he flashed, was the consistency in which he’d do the hard things and the tough things, like finishing the runs downhill when there’s nothing left and not being an easy out, or going stamping in pass-pro,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said.
“We told him that and since the beginning of spring, he’s consistently done it day after day and it’s showed. He’s playing better than he’s played since he’s been here.”
That turnaround is coming at a perfect time for the Cajuns, who will be opening Sun Belt play at 5 p.m. central time Saturday at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia.
Dre’lyn Washington, who led UL in rushing with 88 yards and a score last week, will be a gametime decision Saturday after getting “rolled up the last carry of the game, so he’s been limited this week.”
The Monarchs’ defense limited Virginia Tech to 109 yards rushing in last week’s 36-17 loss in Blacksburg.
In other words, it’s not necessarily the 62-yard run the Cajuns are looking for out of Kibodi in this matchup.
“Maybe it wasn’t as flashy as some things he’s done in the past, but that was the best he’s ever played,” Desormeaux said.
Getting those tough yards is what Kibodi’s worked hard on providing.
“I like that I was decisive and hitting the hole,” Kibodi said of his performance in the opener. “I feel like I need to keep being a hard out and keep running my legs and being a powerful back. I’ve definitely gotten better at it and feel confident and comfortable just hitting the hole and putting my face in there and getting some yards.
“I believe it’s going to be a physical game, just hard running and helping. When I see a lane, hit it and be consistent with it.”
If Washington can’t play, redshirt freshman Zylan Perry would likely get more than four carries and junior Terrence Williams more than one carry.
“I think Zylan Perry is special,” Desormeaux said. “This is probably a Terrence Williams type of game. This is going to be a physical football game. Their defense is physical.”
Carencro’s Kendrell Williams did rush for 23 yards on three carries late last week, but Desormeaux doesn’t think he’s fully back from his knee surgery detour.
“Kendrell knows what he’s doing, he’s done a great job and he’s really done some good things for us, but I don’t think that physically he’s ready to really get the workload like that,” he said.
“But he’s working hard and getting closer for sure.”
Consequently, Desormeaux said true freshman Elijah Davis might get some carries if needed.
“He’s a young guy, but he’s definitely powerful,” Kibodi said. “He’s heavy and he’s fast. I think he has a bright future.”
While it hasn’t happened yet, Kibodi also is capable of helping the offense with his hands. In fact, he entered last spring playing wide receiver for the Cajuns.
“I do,” Kibodi said his receiving skills. “I’m going to leave that up to coach Des, but I definitely feel like I can help.”
Kibodi said it’s been the “little details” the entire offense has focused on this weekend in practice to improve last week’s shortcomings like five three-and-outs and 4-of-14 conversions on third down.
“Just silly mistakes, communication,” he said. “We went back and tried to lock in on the little details that will help us in this upcoming game.
“The little details and everybody being on the same page and the backs just running hard and getting what’s there. And receivers being in the same page with the quarterback, running routes and getting open.”