Head coaches don’t like losing valued assistant coaches.
But if UL softball coach Gerry Glasco had to lose Lacy Prejean, this is precisely how he’d prefer it take place.
The Carencro native is leaving the program to become the head coach at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.
“I’m so happy for Lacy,” Glasco said. “She’s a fantastic coach and she’s going to be a tremendous job. She works extremely hard. This opportunity is well deserved, no doubt about it.”
Prejean served as an assistant coach with the Cajuns from 2005-07 and then returned to coach under Glasco in 2018. In this latest stint at UL, Prejean directed the program’s defense and was a first-base coach.
“Lacy was such a valued part of the program here, because she’s so connected with the community,” Glasco said. “The thing about Lacy is that she’s such a great person. She’s special.”
As a player, Prejean was a catcher at Alabama for four years, beginning with being named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2000.
She later coached at Alabama, before leaving the college game to be a travel ball coach locally from 2014-17.
“It’s so important to get experience as a head coach, so I’m very happy for Lacy that she’s getting this opportunity at a place two hours away from her hometown,” Glasco added.
As for replacing Prejean, Glasco said his goal is to hire a replacement before the start of the fall semester on Aug. 21.
Glasco must also replace the director of operations position with Ashley Pauly leaving the program after the season.