If it seems like pitching in the Sun Belt Conference these days isn’t what it used to be, you’re not imagining it.
The numbers certainly back up what the eye test indicates.
Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Southern Miss remains the only team in the league with an ERA below 5.00. That’s allowed the UL coaching staff to push, pull and somehow prod its way to molding a pitching staff capable of making a late-season surge in the Sun Belt race.
“We’re in the top two or three in most pitching categories,” said UL coach Matt Deggs, whose third-place Cajuns (35-18, 17-10 Sun Belt) travel to first-place Southern Miss (35-15, 20-7) on Thursday.
As hard as that is to believe, it’s the case. UL is second in ERA, opponents' batting average, hits allowed and runs allowed, and first in fewest walks allowed.
“What’s bitten us is the inability to execute pitches when it really matters and the free stuff — walks, hit batters,” Deggs said, "thank God we can really defend."
Pitching isn’t just a bigger problem for UL and the Sun Belt — it is all over the country.
It’s a similar story at LSU and in the SEC as well. The Tigers have struggled mightily on the mound this season, but LSU is still sixth out of 14 with a 4.72 ERA for the season. In SEC games only, the Tigers rank eighth with a 6.32 ERA.
Wake Forest currently leads the nation with a 2.53 team ERA. The 10th-best ERA in the nation is 3.93, the 20th-best is 4.13 and the 50th-best ERA is 4.72.
Just five years ago, 3.23 was 10th, 3.45 was 20th and 3.81 was 50th.
A decade ago, LSU was third with a 2.40 ERA, 10th was 2.73, 2.82 was 20th and 50th was 3.43.
Moreover, the top-100 teams' average ERA this season is 4.67, compared with 3.77 in 2018 and 3.44 a decade ago.
“We’re losing the art of pitching, and trust me, it’s an art,” Deggs said. “Lost is the art of back and forth and how to navigate a lineup or how to pitch around a guy.
“Guys don’t know how to start a game at 84, 85, 86 (mph), and you look up in the fourth and he’s 87-88 and you look up in the sixth and now he’s 90. It’s everything you’ve got right from the get-go.”
Borrowing a term from football, college baseball is turning into "combine pitching" — a radar gun looks good but the actual pitching doesn’t.
“We call them show ponies,” Deggs said. “It’s a showcase-type mentality. Let it fly and throw it as hard as you can, but that never translates into actually getting people out or performing at a high level.”
Where that really shows up is in walks issued — a problem Deggs feels has reached epidemic levels across the country.
That was the No. 1 priority for the Cajuns in the offseason. Currently, UL’s staff has walked 20 fewer batters than any other Sun Belt team.
Looking at the overall numbers, though, Sun Belt pitchers walked 2,222 batters in 5,244 innings back in 2013; 2,872 in 6,031⅓ innings five years ago; and 3,384 in 6,197⅓ innings so far this season.
Likewise, SEC pitchers walked 2,725 batters in 7,543 innings back in 2013; 3,152 in 7,748⅔ innings five seasons ago; and 3,097 in 6,137⅓ innings this season.
“The number one tool used to be pitchability,” Deggs said. “That’s just the ability to locate multiple pitches, have an out pitch, pitch to contact, punch a guy out when you need to and be able to pitch up, down, in, out, move feet, touch eyes with your fastball.
“We’re losing that real quick like, because we’re trying to see how much the ball rotates or spins or this much break on this and fastball is this.”
Deggs thinks too many pitchers today are like machines who revert to default settings.
“Gone are different looks, too,” Deggs added. “I like guys that have some funk to them that can create a different look and make a hitter uncomfortable. The game’s gotten a little bit vanilla and the imagination is gone for the most part."
It’s not that Deggs wouldn't welcome a pitcher who can throw 100 miles per hour, but he’s also learned to appreciate the approach of senior Cooper Rawls, who is 10-0 with a 3.04 ERA.
“You’re going to have to string hits together off Coop and you might, but odds say you’re not going to,” Deggs said. “He’s not going to walk you, he’s not going to dilly-dally, he’s coming right at you with three pitches and if you can hit it, he’s going to tip his cap to you.”
Deggs is hopeful the current trend will reverse.
“Baseball’s baseball,” he said. “You can do whatever you want to it. You can come up with any fancy term or definition, but baseball’s baseball.
“It’ll come back around, though. It always does.”