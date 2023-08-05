In an era of revolving special teams coaches, UL actually has the same coordinator for two straight seasons.
“It’s a huge advantage,” UL special teams coordinator Luke Paschall said. “We don’t do a whole lot anyway – I know it looks like a lot – but we don’t do a whole lot in terms of schematically. We hone in on the drills and things that pertain to winning and losing.
“So when you have another year with the coaches and players, the expectations, know the standards, know the drills and where they’re supposed to go, you don’t waste a lot of time.”
The problem is there are change virtually elsewhere in the kicking game.
For starters, Rhys Byrns won’t be the punter for the first time in five seasons.
“You don’t immediately,” Paschall said of replacing Byrns. “It’s going to take a collective effort on everybody who is on the punt team that goes out there.”
With that said, Paschall is confident in redshirt senior Thomas Leo, who transferred to the Cajuns from Florida International.
“Thomas Leo, he has put his time in,” said Paschall, who is UL's fourth special teams coach in the last six years. “He worked while he was waiting behind Rhys and over this summer and some of the work that he’s done, you’ll see something really good.
“He can hit it a mile and he can hit it a mile in the air. He’s athletic enough to get on the move and do some of the things that Rhys did. That’s not really his cup of tea, but he is athletic enough to do that.”
Likewise, both primary punt and kickoff returners are gone. Chris Smith was a former All-America kick returner and Eric Garror is among the best punt returners in school history.
“It’s going to be fun to see who takes those jobs because we’re losing Chris Smith and EG (Eric Garror) back there,” Paschall said. “Somebody’s going to come out of it. The cream is going to rise to the top.
“It’s my job to make sure the other 10 guys are ready.”
Replacing those longtime standouts could be tricky.
“First and foremost, got to be an elite decision maker,” Paschall said. “All the other attributes are fine. It helps to be a fast guy, it helps to be somebody who is twitchy, but they’ve got to be an elite decision maker first, so they do no harm to our football team.
“Next thing, they’ve got to do what we ask them to do.”
Some things, though, are the same. The happiest one about that is redshirt junior placekicker Kenny Almendares.
Most of his college career has been breaking in a new special teams coach.
“It’s good to have a coach that you can talk to and flat out tell him what you need and what you want,” Almendares said. “At the beginning of last season, I really didn’t know him (Paschall). I’ve basically had the new coach every year.
“He’s only the second one to stay more in college, so having him. He and I have a much better relationship. When you feel comfortable with somebody, you tend to do things better.”
Paschall said Almendares began camp as the starter, but will be competing with Texas A&M redshirt junior transfer Alan Guerrier to open the season as the top guy. Redshirt sophomore Logan Klotz will join the fray once he returns from an injury.
“They’re going to compete on a day-to-day basis,” Paschall said. “If you’re one of these guys who refuses to show up every single day and do the correct work, you’re going to get passed up. Our head coach is 100% on board with how I handle that room and who goes out there on Saturdays to kick.”
Almendares didn’t start last season as the starter, but finished with the role, making 18 of 23 tries with a long of 52.
“Consistency is really the most important thing in kicking,” Almendares said. “Make my kicks and have a base to where I’m not just all over the place. If I have a mistake, I have a mistake, but learn to fix it in the moment, not wait until the middle of the season to fix it or start working on the little things in the middle of the season.”
Even better for Almendare, the snappers and holders are familiar faces. Carter Milliron and Hunter Sims return as the snappers, while Dalen Cambre and Leo will hold.
"In my mind, if you play one snapper and he’s head and shoulders above the other guy in terms of short snapping and long snapping, then he’s going to be the guy," Paschall said. "But what I like to do is, I like to have at least one for both in case something ever happens to one of those guys, at least the other guy has gotten reps in a game when he goes in."