In many ways, very little changed at Lamson Park on Friday night.
It was yet another close, low-scoring game in the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament and the regular season champion UL Ragin’ Cajuns advanced with a 4-1 win over No. 5 Texas State.
With one game left in the tournament, no team has scored more than four runs in any game.
“We know Texas State’s got a really good ball club,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “They’re well coached. Things went our way tonight. I’m really proud of our hitters – no strikeouts.”
And a second straight night with no errors and sparkling defensive plays for the team’s 11th straight victory.
UL improved to 45-13 on the season and will now be playing No. 2-seeded Marshall at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Sun Belt championship game. Marshall defeated South Alabama 3-2 in Friday’s first semifinal.
The Cajuns’ offense only scored one more run than in Thursday’s 3-1 win over ULM, but the lineup was a lot more active with 10 hits.
The fun began in the bottom of the third off Texas State starter Jessica Mullins. Maddie Hayden started off with a single and a stolen base ahead of Victoria Valdez’s double off the wall in left.
“We had a really good game plan going in and I thought we had to make a little bit more of an adjustment, because she’s such a good pitcher,” Glasco said.
Mullins only threw 74 pitches in seven innings in the 3-0 opening-round win over Troy, but the Cajuns worked her for 87 pitches in 4.2 innings Friday.
“They hit pitches that she left over the plate,” Texas State coach Ricci Woodard said. “She struggled with her curve ball tonight and they attacked that well. They got on top of a couple of rise balls that we’ve been pretty successful with all weekend. We just didn’t throw changeups in the zone that probably kept them off balance enough just to be honest.”
Cecilia Vasquez followed with one of the more unusual plays you’re going to see with a two-run double bunt to make it 2-0.
“That definitely wasn’t the plan to get a double out of it,” Vasquez said. “I was just trying to focus on getting the ball down hard so I could move my teammates around on the bases. It just worked out for us.”
The Bobcats quickly answered with a run in the bottom of the third to both tie the game at 1-all and chase UL starter Megan Schorman. Ciara Trahan singled and Megan Kelnar doubled her home to bring Kandra Lamb to the circle.
Lamb only allowed one hit with two strikeouts over her first three innings, but then got into some trouble with back-to-back singles to Karmyn Bass and Anna Jones in the sixth.
Fortunately, the senior right-hander had a little more of a cushion to work with by that point.
Maddie Hayden got a clutch two-out single to center for a 3-1 lead and Sophie Piskos enjoyed some two-out magic of her own with a solo blast to center for a 4-1 lead in the fifth.
“She plays the game hard,” Glasco said of Piskos. “She’s a super, hard-nosed competitor. She’s just a really, really good hitter. When she gets going and she gets in a rhythm and gets on fire, she can impact the game easily with a long ball. She’s got really good speed, she doesn’t strike out. She’s got it all as an offensive player.”
And for the record, Lamb escaped that jam in the sixth with a pair of strikeouts.
“I thought our pitchers did well, especially working out of jams,” Glasco said. “When they made a run, they shut it down. We played really good defense – two nights in a row with no errors. I thought that was really important.”
Lamb ended up being the only pitcher to strike out a batter in the game, giving up no runs on four hits, two walks and striking out five in 4.2 innings to improve her record to 9-1.
“Just feel,” Glasco said of replacing Schorman in the third inning. “I didn’t feel like Meghan had her best stuff and Kandra’s been outstanding. It was a 2-1 game, so I didn’t want to wait too long. We’ve got to make quick decisions in that playoff atmosphere.”
Also playing a big role in limiting the Bobcats to one run was freshman center fielder Mihyia Davis. In the third, Davis kept Texas State from tying the game by throwing out Kelnar at the plate after the two-out single by Bass.
“I think that helps the team a lot,” Davis said. “It gives us the momentum and keeps them from scoring.”
Glasco said he puts an outfield assist on the same level as a home run.
“I was telling Mihyia when you throw that runner out, that’s the same exact thing as hitting a home run,” he said. “You make that play at the plate, that’s a home run. It’s the same magnitude. A lot of people don’t realize that. That was a huge play.”
In the fifth, Davis made a diving grab on what looked like a bloop single to center for the second out of the inning.
“It felt awesome,” Davis said of the diving catch that was overturned on replay. “I thought he (umpire) was going to take away my catch that I dove for. It made me quite angry, but it felt really good.”
UL’s offense was also aided by a productive night from Hayden at 2-for-3 with an RBI.
In fact, the bottom three spots in the lineup produced half of UL’s 10 hits, including pinch-hitter Stormy Kotzelnick.
“We take pride in having 16 offensive players,” Glasco said. “I believe they can all hit. That’s our job to be developing everybody and not just the starters. We want to develop the entire roster.”
Glasco said his staff will decide Saturday’s starting pitcher in the morning.