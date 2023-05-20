BATON ROUGE There wasn’t much room for error in that moment.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns were already down by four runs in the sixth inning when Lauren Allred hit what looked like a double to leftcenter with one out and two runners on base.
Instead, the result was long, anguishing rundown for the Cajuns resulting in an out and runners on second and third.
No runs scored in that inning or the game in a 4-0 loss to LSU in Saturday’s Baton Rouge Regional winners’ bracket game at Tiger Park.
The Cajuns (47-14) will now play the winner of the Omaha-Prairie View game in an elimination game at approximately 6:30 p.m.
“We’re down four,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “I’m telling (lead runner) Stormy (Kotzelnick) that on a single, don’t assume I’m sending you like normal because we need four runs.”
The problem was Allred’s hit was in the gap and looked like a double. Instead of going halfway, Kotzelnick elected to tag up in hopes of getting to third if the ball was caught.
“She went back and tagged up on the base, so when she saw it was over her head and the ball comes off hard, she’s only got a chance to go one bag,” Glasco said. “I can’t send her home.”
Making it even worse, was Sophie Piskos was ready to be aggressive.
“I guess Sophie didn’t recognize that she had tagged,” Glasco said. “When I stopped Stormy, I hadn’t realized she was coming, but there wasn’t anything we could do on the front end.
“Stormy was committed to one base once she tagged. Sophie was playing to score and Stormy was playing for one base at a time I guess.”
So instead of at worse bases loaded and one out with Karly Heath up as the potential tying run, it was two in scoring position with two outs and Heath struck out.
“Obviously, we’re playing for four runs right there in the sixth inning in the heart of our order,” Glasco said.
“It’s as simple as once she decided to tag, everybody else on the field has got to read her and work off the lead runner. We just didn’t get that done.”
There was one other missed opportunity in the Cajuns’ first shutout of the season.
In the second inning, Heath led off with a walk and stole second before taking third on a fly ball to right.
Only Maddie Hayden’s ground ball to second resulted in Heath being thrown out at the plate.
“Anytime you got a chance to get the momentum, we had a runner at third,” Glasco said. “We know we’ve got to have the ball in the middle of the field. We need a ground ball up the middle of the field or a fly ball up the middle and we hit it in the 4-3 hole. Now we’ve got a play at the plate and that play didn’t go our way.
“I think it was pretty close with the naked eye, but if we put that ball in the middle of the field, we score a run right there. We just didn’t play a good game.”
Sydney Berzon pitched a five-hit shutout with one walk and four strikeouts in seven innings.
Sam Landry only lasted 2.1 innings for the Cajuns, allowing four runs on five hits, no walks and no strikeouts.
Freshman southpaw Chloe Riassetto relieved Landry and allowed 2.2 scoreless innings with two hits and no walks with two strikeouts.
“I thought Chloe really came in and pitched great behind Landry,” Glasco said. “That was a big moment for her. I’m thrilled we got to give her experience in a regional this year as a freshman. She’s going to be one of our main pitchers next year and she gave us a glimpse of what she can do in the future, much like Kandra (Lamb) at Ole Miss her freshman year.”
Of course, one of the two hits allowed was a two-run single to Ali Newland to score two of Landry’s baserunners in the three-run third inning.
LSU’s second run was a five-hopper through the middle just over Landry’s head by Ciara Briggs. McKenzie Redoutey’s solo home run to right off Landry in the second broke the scoreless tie.
“You get in this kind of competition in the regionals and you’re against a team like LSU, you’ve got to bring your best game,” Glasco said. “We didn’t bring anywhere near our best game.
“Now we’ve got to go back and regroup and try to make a run here and hopefully we can put our best game on the field tomorrow.”
The good news for the Cajuns is they don’t really have an ace pitcher and all five of their pitchers are available for the rest of the weekend.
“Everyone is available from here on our out,” Glasco said. “It’s do or die. Our backs are against the wall, but we’re in a great position with the pitchers we’ve got.
“We’ve got a fresh (Meghan) Schorman and a fresh Lamb. Sam only threw three innings and Chloe only threw three innings, and we’ve got Heath. Pitching is the least of our trouble. We’ve got to get going (offensively) here.”