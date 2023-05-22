It’s a wonder UL coach Gerry Glasco had any energy left to conduct a postgame news conference after the long, winding road his Cajuns softball team has traversed so far.
Yet, somehow through all the many twists and turns, the Cajuns are headed to a super regional for the first time since 2016.
“I told my coaches this morning that I don’t ever want to coach like this ever again,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns (50-14) will open play in the supers at 9 p.m. central time against No. 7-seeded Washington in Seattle.
Simply put, the season was a complex task of trying to somehow fit a square peg into a round hole.
So often, the best defensive player to put in at a certain position wasn’t the top offensive choice there. At times, Glasco went offense and, at times, he went defense. Sometimes he opted for a little of both.
Nothing was ever easy.
“I hate coaching like we’ve coached this season,” Glasco said. “I hate it. It’s complicated. It’s burdensome. Anytime you make a lot of decisions, you can make the wrong decisions. But that’s the way to win this this ball club, and I’ll take that responsibility and take the heat when it doesn’t go good.”
Veterans didn’t all hit like they did a year ago and newcomers were finding their way in the Division I softball world.
“(Victoria Valdez) was catching and then she was at third,” Glasco said. “Maddie (Hayden is) in left field and then then she’s at third. Stormy (Kotzelnick is) everywhere and Jourdyn (Campbell is) everywhere.”
In Sunday's postgame news conference, Glasco revealed what most fans didn't realize: that Kandra Lamb was actually in the batting order.
Should he bat Lamb for the first time in a regional? Or maybe pinch-hit for her and just take the out when LSU appealed?
In this crazy season, everything was on the table. Every single scenario went through Glasco's mind at one time or another, and he agonized over each one.
He knew the winning puzzle pieces were there somewhere. There was just too much talent not to be. It just didn't become a clear picture until the stretch drive.
Making the entire process even more complicated is the team was doing it mostly on the road against one of the nation’s toughest schedules.
“They’ve got to all buy in,” Glasco said. “They’ve got to trust you. If one player pouts and doesn’t trust you, then it all goes down the tubes.”
In the middle of all the complaining, questioning and doubting, the chaos actually worked.
Not only did the Cajuns avoid losing a single Sun Belt weekend series and claim both Sun Belt league crowns, these Cajuns became the first to win a regional since 2016 and the first team in program history to win two games on championship Sunday to advance.
“It took the team a little while to accept that,” Glasco said. “It’s not easy to accept what we’re doing. You’ve got to be willing to play for the team. Now it’s a team wanting to play for each other, so we’re right where we need to be.”
Take Campbell, for instance.
Last year, the Texas A&M transfer led the Cajuns in hitting at .392 with 51 starts in 52 games. During the offseason, Campbell had knee surgery and it took her a while to return to form.
Mostly a third baseman last year, she played many roles this season. After 25 games, she was only batting .259.
Yet Glasco believed in Campbell and stuck with her.
Sunday’s two home runs and eight RBIs was a crown jewel of day for Campbell.
“There’s been nothing easy about this season for Jourdyn, for me and for our team,” Glasco said. “When you’re a ball club, you’re a family. It was a tough year with things that are private in the team atmosphere. All the way through, Jourdyn has worked her butt off and been a warrior. She’s gotten mentally tougher because of where we’ve been. I have too.”
Despite starting 11 fewer games this season, Campbell ended up with 36 RBIs, one more than last season.
Likewise, there’s Sophie Piskos. A year ago, she hit .344 with eight homers and 36 RBIs with 47 starts in 62 games.
Through 11 games this year, Piskos was batting .259. Despite battling a hand injury, she’s currently hitting .349 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 50 games.
“This season taught us all that we’ve got to have everybody,” Glasco said. “That’s the biggest thing you see with this particular season. I told them about a week ago, I’m 64 years old and they taught me how important everybody on the team is.”