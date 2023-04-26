There’s a fairly long list of former UL Ragin’ Cajuns expecting a phone call from an NFL organization this weekend during or shortly after the NFL draft in Kansas City, Missouri, that begins 7 p.m. on Thursday night.
All of them wish that list was a little longer.
On April 9, former UL wide receiver Michael Jefferson was involved in an automobile crash near Mobile, Alabama, and required multiple surgeries on one of his legs from the injuries he suffered.
TMZ reported a week ago the police report suspected Jefferson was hit head on by an impaired driver, who died from his injuries.
“When I heard about it, I just didn’t know what to say,” former UL running back Chris Smith said. “I was just heartbroken.”
Prior to the accident, Jefferson was projected to be a second- or third-day selection in the NFL draft after catching 51 passes for 810 yards and seven scores for the Cajuns last fall.
Jefferson, who transferred to UL from Alabama State, measured in at 6-foot-4 and 199 pounds, and he clocked 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a 37-inch vertical at the NFL combine after impressing scouts at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Several of his UL teammates have spoken to Jefferson since the crash that has postponed the NFL plans of the Mobile native.
“It was shocking, but he’s in good spirits,” former UL cornerback Eric Garror said. “He’s going to be back. He’s going to get another opportunity for sure.”
Former UL safety Bralen Trahan agrees Jefferson’s NFL dreams still will be realized.
“He’s a great man with a great heart,” Trahan said. “He’s in good spirits. There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be back.
“I definitely feel like he’s going to get another opportunity. He’s going to work to get back to 100%. Michael has a great soul and a great support system.”
Nevertheless, it’s been hard for those who know Jefferson best to deal with the news.
“It just broke my heart,” Trahan said. “M.J. is such a great person. He came from nothing and worked so hard to get everything he’s gotten. I just felt like he’s the last person this would happen to, because he’s worked so hard.”
From UL coach Michael Desormeaux to his teammates, all struggled with the irony that someone who “did it the right way” is facing such an unexpected obstacle.
“We all know how hard he’s worked and how good he is,” Smith said. “We all knew he was going to get drafted.
“You can’t take life for granted. We’re just praying for him. It’s in God’s hands now.”
Punter Rhys Byrns said Jefferson expanded his focus to special teams this past season to both fill some gaps and prepare for his NFL future.
“That news just came out of the blue,” Byrns said. “It was just terrible to hear. I know how hard he worked. He did a great job as a wide receiver, and this past season, I saw how hard he worked on special teams.
“For something like that to happen that’s totally out of his control, it was just devastating.”
While all of the NFL prospects are already motivated, Garror suggested Jefferson’s situation will provide an extra spark to work even harder.
“I’ve been knowing him for a long time, since we were kids really,” Garror said. “To see what happened to him, it’s going to make me work harder to do it for him.”