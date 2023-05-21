1. UL has enough arms
Over the years, the biggest issue with a team beating a higher seed twice on the final day is having enough pitching left. The Cajuns don’t really have an ace pitcher and they’ve used five different pitchers over the course of the season in tight games against good teams.
2. Bats are due to wake up
Maybe, just maybe, getting the bats going again against Omaha will transfer. The Cajuns didn’t swing the bats really well down the stretch. While the middle of the order has been consistent, remember even Mihyia Davis struggled at the plate in the Sun Belt tournament. Glasco pointed out the drop pitcher LSU threw in Saturday’s game served as a curve ball to UL’s lineup, because it had faced so few drop ball pitchers down the stretch.
3. Underdog role more beneficial
There’s no question LSU is sitting in a much better position. The backs-to-the-wall approach may work for this team. Frankly, there were too many strong public statements made by UL’s team since winning the Sun Belt Tournament. Now that the Cajuns are back in the clear underdog role with a mountain to climb, that ‘warrior’ mentality may serve them better than going into Saturday’s noon contest with the Tigers.