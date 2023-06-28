UL’s softball program announced the addition of two transfers from the Florida Gators on Wednesday in pitcher Lexie Delbrey and utility infielder Sam Roe.
Both were sophomores for the Gators last season and have two years of eligibility left.
Delbrey is a right-hander who was a big part of Florida’s rotation over the past two seasons.
As a true freshman, the native of Bainbridge, Georgia, was 15-4 with a 2.26 ERA, giving up 70 hits, 75 walks and striking out 117 in 111⅓ innings. Opponents hit .178 against her.
This past season, Delbrey was 7-2 with a 3.15 ERA, allowing 63 hits, 42 walks and striking out 54 in 80 innings. Opponents hit .215 against her.
Roe played in 50 games for Florida with 40 starts this past season, mostly at designated player but on occasion at second base. As a true freshman, the Destin, Florida, native hit .272 with three homers and 17 RBIs with nine sacrifices, a stolen base and a .294 on-base percentage.
This past season, Roe batted .304 with a homer and 18 RBIs with eight sacrifices, two stolen bases and a .405 on-base percentage.