It might end up being two days too late, but that was what UL baseball coach Matt Deggs had in mine.
After losing to No. 7-ranked Coastal Carolina in Thursday’s winners bracket game, his Ragin’ Cajuns rebounded in style in Saturday’s elimination game with a 7-3 victory over the Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
“Much better by our ballclub against a top 10 team,” Deggs said. “That’s what I was expecting two nights ago. They rallied together, got it right and played a good baseball game, led by our pitching, which is the way you want it.”
The Cajuns improved to 39-21 with the win, setting up a third elimination game for UL at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Coastal Carolina.
The Cajuns joined Clemson in being the second team to beat Coastal (39-18) twice this season.
“Offensively, we did just enough,” Deggs said. “They’re pitching us extremely well right now. We need to adjust going into tonight’s game to apply a little more pressure on them.
“They’re a really good ballclub. We’re going to have to bring out ‘A’ game tonight. You never know this time of year.”
Things began to turn in the Cajuns’ favor in the fifth inning. Down 3-0, CJ Willis started a rally with a single to put runners on the corners with one out.
“We just kind of slowed down,” Willis said of the approach. “I felt like we were rushing. We were trying too hard early on, trying to get runs early on instead of letting the game come to us and take what the games gives us.
“We kind of had a little meeting and settled down and found a little rhythm. Then we just went out there and competed, and made them make a play.”
Will Veillon got an RBI single to set the stage for Max Marusak and Kyle DeBarge. Both doubled to knock in three runs and give the Cajuns the lead for good at 4-3.
DeBarge was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
While the bullpen did the rest, UL delivered three insurance runs in the eighth to make the relievers' job easier.
Heath Hood doubled and scored on John Taylor’s RBI double. Willis then continued his strong tournament with a two-run homer to right-center field for a four-run cushion.
“We just have a lot of passion,” said Willis, who was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. “We love playing with each other. We’re one big family. We’ve got each other’s back.”
Cooper Rawls started for UL and gave up three runs on five hits in 22/3 innings.
“I thought Coop did a fine job of limiting the damage,” Deggs said.
Steven Cash threw one scoreless inning to maintain the momentum and Jerry Couch added 1.1 shutout innings.
“Jerry kind of quieted them down, slowed their bats down,” Willis said. “They had some momentum going in, but once you stop momentum, it’s hard to get it back.”
Then left-hander Blake Marshall took control with four shutout innings, giving up two hits and one walk while striking out three.
“That was as good as we’ve seen Blake Marshall in a long time,” Deggs said. “We won on the fastball today. Marsh just pounded the fastball. The ability to locate the fastball and we only walked them one time today.
“You have to eliminate the freebies. We can hit, but I promise you, they can hit. You can’t give them anything. That was the key to today, combined with really good defense again.”
Deggs said the Cajuns will start Wednesday night starter Jackson Nezuh in the Saturday night game and “we’ll take it from there.”