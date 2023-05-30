Oh, there was still time – technically anyway - to turn things around, but how exactly was it going to get done?
A season that began with winning an NCAA regional as its primary goal was on the rocks. Suddenly, just qualifying for the Sun Belt Tournament required a turnaround.
UL lost a midweek game at Southeastern and then lost to home series to Troy. Even after upsetting No. 1 LSU, the Cajuns then got swept at James Madison.
Then came the news that neither weekend starter Blake McGehee or ace reliever Dylan Theut would pitch again this season.
Even worse, former Friday night starter Jake Hammond was increasingly limited with a back injury.
The critics were having a field day.
In a move of desperation, UL’s coaching staff rolled out a new pitching plan that revolved around a bullpen approach.
It was literally day-to-day on the mound. While the offense was showing greater potential in that stretch, the Cajuns were running out of answers and options fast when it came to the arms.
Yet as June arrives, the Cajuns are headed to South Florida as the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional to face No. 2-seeded Texas at 1 p.m. central time Friday.
Incredibly, what was the driving force that got UL over the hump to earn an at-large regional berth?
That’s right, the pitching staff ... unbelievably so.
When asked Monday what coach Matt Deggs has the most confidence in heading to Miami Beach, he almost couldn’t believe what he said.
“Oddly enough, the pitching,” he said. “Did anybody in here see that coming? I believe in miracles, though.”
How did it happen?
It’s actually hard to explain.
No, Austin Robichaux didn’t suddenly discover a year of eligibility he never got around to using.
And no, the staff didn’t foil the doctors’ expectations by getting healthy against all odds.
Essentially, repurposing what was left standing purely out of necessity produced some hidden gems.
“Those pitchers showed up,” Deggs said. “The guys who struggled in the tournament was us, trying to score runs. We got pitched tough and we started to show some fatigue there at the end, but God bless them.”
Even catcher Julian Brock didn’t have clear-cut explanation for the dramatic pitching turnaround.
“It’s hard to say,” Brock said. “I knew deep inside that this staff was able to do some things. I knew it was going to take some guys stepping up.
“It took a lot of grittiness. We knew the pitchers were going to have to step up a little bit. I was going to have to hold them accountable and make sure they could make this big move.”
Carson Fluno went from reliever to starter and flourished.
JT Etheridge had an ERA of 7.59 over his first 10 outings of the season. In May, he hasn’t allowed a run, just one hit, walked three and struck out nine in 6.2 innings, including two saves.
“How about JT Etheridge, where did that come from?” Deggs said. “If we had that all year, what’s our record? That’s a 95, 96 and an 86-88 mile an hour slider, but that’s development.”
After giving up seven runs in a three-game stretch over 5.1 innings, southpaw reliever Blake Marshall’s viability down the stretch was in serious question.
All he’s done since then is allow no runs with 10 strikeouts in 11 innings over his last five outings.
“With guys like Blake Marshall and JT Etheridge rising to the occasion a little bit and showing us what he’s capable of doing, it’s settling,” Brock added.
For Marshall, that included the heroic 9.1 innings and 132 pitches thrown over two wins against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
“After the first game, I thought he was kind of done,” center fielders Carson Roccaforte said. “I was like, ‘He did a great job. I think he’s probably done for the week.’ Maybe he thought that too. But for him to come back out and be even better after that break we had was unreal and we needed it. I’m really proud of Marsh.”
To make his effort against Coastal even more legendary, Marshall sprained his ankle walking back to the dugout after the first of those 9.1 innings Saturday and is on crutches this week in hopes of being able to pitch in Miami.
“Blake Marshall, are you serious?,” Deggs said. “Ninety percent of the population of the U.S. wouldn’t do what he did. We’d start hearing about pitch count and this and that. It’s all about the boys. That’s what he said.”
Freshman left-hander Steven Cash has also delivered some key outs, Jerry Couch has pitched effectively eight times in May after seven mostly mop-up innings over the first three months of the season.
Brendan Moody provided some important innings to pass the baton.
And Jackson Nezuh pitched like a true ace down the stretch, even though his ERA is still 6.14 beacuse of his slow start.
In fact, the only consistent performer throughout the season has been Cooper Rawls.
“We’ve got to go rinse and repeat, though,” Deggs said. “The hitters will show up. We’ll show up. That stuff comes and goes.
“What doesn’t need to come and go is your pitching. The pitching got us in a regional right there, they did.”