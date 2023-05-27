The UL Ragin’ Cajuns hit the ball well enough to force a game three of the super regionals at No. 7 Washington.
They just didn’t get them at the right time.
Consequently, the Cajuns’ season came to an end without scoring in a 2-0 loss to the Huskies on Saturday in Seattle.
"Tip your hat to Washington," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "I thought they played great all weekend. They had outstanding pitching. They made big pitches."
The Cajuns (50-16) were held without a run for the third time in the postseason after not being shut out in the regular season.
Washington (43-13) advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the 15th time in program history.
UL’s lack of hitting wasted a great pitching performance by senior Meghan Schorman.
"I thought she pitched an tremendous game for us," Glasco said. "She looked sharp and crisp from the very get-go. She gave us every opportunity in the world to win the game."
Schorman allowed one run on three hits, one walk and struck out four.
"I was just trying to stay composed out there," Schorman said. "I just tried to keep my team in the game. When I started making big pitches, it was just, 'Just keep doing what you're doing. Just keep trying to hold them.'"
Baylee Klingler ended her postseason hitting slump with a one-out double to rightcenter. Sami Reynolds then got an infield single to put runners on the corners with one out.
After Reynolds stole second, Madison Huskey broke the scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly to center.
Washington added an unlikely insurance run in the seventh when pinch-hitter Brooklyn Carter stole home with two outs for a two-run lead.
"That was a gutsy play," Glasco said. "She (Carter) executed it perfectly. That was just a gutsy call by Washington to get that extra insurance run."
It wouldn’t matter because the Cajuns weren’t able to get a hit with a runner in scoring position the whole series. UL actually outhit Washington 7-4 in the game, but stranded eight runners to only three left on for the Huskies.
In the very first inning, the Cajuns had two on with one out, but two strikeouts ended the threat.
A line drive double play ended a potential threat in the fourth, and UL stranded Mihyia Davis at third after a leadoff bunt single in the fifth.
Washington’s No. 2 pitcher Lindsay Lopez navigated all the baserunners, allowing seven hits, one walk and striking out seven in six innings to improve to 13-3 on the season.
"Lindsay was really good when we got runners in scoring position, " Glasco said. "We had a lot of hits and we had a lot of runners in scoring position. We just didn't get that timely hit that we needed."
Huskies’ freshman ace Ruby Meylan got her seventh save with a perfect seventh inning to secure the World Series appearance.
"It was a much better performance," Glasco said. "We've got a lot of young players who can learn from that."