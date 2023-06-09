UL Ragin’ Cajun Maria Bienvenu had to endure a long lightning delay, but earned second-team All-America notice late Thursday night at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.
Bienvenu posted a best throw of 169-3 in the women’s javelin to place 13th among the nation’s best.
Bienvenu, who overcame shoulder surgery before the season, has a career best throw of 175-9. Prior to the year off with the injury, Bienvenu finished 12th as a freshman at the NCAA Championships.
Of the sophomores competing at this year's event, Bienvenu had the fifth highest finish.
Her performance complemented the nice week UL's program enjoyed in Austin, following the 4x100 relay team's record-breaking showing Wednesday.
While Bienvenu has more time to reach even higher levels, it as a nice way for relay member Brock Appiah to finish his track career at UL.
For Carencro's Trejun Jones, meanwhile, it was a new mark to take even lower in the future.
The two Cajun sprinters teamed with Kashie Crockett and Jamhad Booth for a school-record 39.38 time in the NCAA Track and Field 4x100 relay qualifying on Wednesday, yet missed the finals when other teams somehow ran even faster.
Still, it was a moment to remember.
"It feels great," Appiah said. "Especially since this was my last year competing. It was a tough year for injuries. I tore my left quad then my right, and had to recover from it. That made it extra special.
"When it was over, I celebrated with a lot of my teammates. I know they'll take it even lower."
That's what Jones has in mind, as his thoughts quickly turned to future exploits.
"I had a feeling that all of our work would pay off," he said. "It was a great feeling to finally get the record. We knew our handoffs had to be right, and they were.
"I'm confident about next season. You have to want to go faster, and we will. Breaking the record was awesome, and we want to do it again."
Appiah will be watching from afar, but still in sports.
"I have my masters' degree in kinesiology," he said, "and I suppose I'll become a doctor and help others overcome injuries."
The table is set for more success for both Cajuns.