UL junior wide receiver Lance LeGendre was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday by the UL campus police department after an incident on the 200 block of Theatre Street.
The 23-year-old native of New Orleans was arrested and is facing a charge of battery of a dating partner following an altercation.
He was released on $2,500 bond and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday.
The university responded to the arrest by saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Lance LeGendre. Per Athletics Department policy, he has been suspended indefinitely from all team related activities."
LeGendre was entering August camp for the Cajuns beginning Thursday as a starting wide receiver. LeGendre transferred to UL from Maryland as a quarterback in 2021. He came out of Warren Easton as the ninth-ranked dual-threat quarterback nationally and signed with the Terrapins.
LeGendre caught 13 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in nine games last season for the Cajuns, his first as a wide receiver after the decision was made to switch from quarterback last summer.