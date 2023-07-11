Tuesday's news on day three of the 2023 Major League Draft wasn’t plentiful for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, but it could be quite significant.
The only player currently on the Cajuns’ roster that was drafted was junior ace right-hander Jackson Nezuh, who was selected in the 14th round as the No. 434 overall pick by the Houston Astros.
Two rounds earlier, a potential replacement for Nezuh if he signs was also taken in the 12th round by the Chicago White Sox in 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher Mathias LaCombe from Cochise Community College in Arizona. LaCombe is from France and signed with the Cajuns.
There’s no slot money reported after the 10th round, which ended at $164,000 with the final pick of that round. Therefore, it’s unknown what the approximate value of either pick is entering negotiations.
Nezuh came to UL this past season as a transfer from Florida State. The 6-foot-1 flamethrower was 1-0 with an 8.22 ERA in 14 games with the Semifinals two years ago.
After a rough start to this past season with the Cajuns, Nezuh established himself as UL’s clear-cut ace pitcher.
He finished the season 9-6 with a 6.00 ERA, allowing 86 hits, 33 walks and struck out 100 in 90 hitters. Opponents hit .253 against him.
LaCombe was a first-team all-conference selection for the Apaches this past season winning five of his eight starters with a 1.88 ERA and 85 strikeouts.
Also, former North Vermilion and UL pitcher Hayden Durke of Rice was taken in the 13th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
