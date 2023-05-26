One day after a lackluster performance for UL’s offense in a loss to Coastal Carolina, the Ragin’ Cajuns clearly showed they weren’t ready for their season to end with a convincing 12-6 victory over Texas State on Friday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
Needless to say, UL coach Matt Deggs was much happier, because he “loves this group way too much to see them go down like that.”
The victory was UL’s fifth in five tries against Texas State this season and improves UL to 38-21 overall. The Cajuns will now play No. 1-seeded Coastal Carolina at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in another elimination game for the UL.
“These guys love each other. It’s going to be a dogfight,” Deggs said. “They won’t let go, I can promise you that. I think that’s the beauty of what we’ve all forged together through hard work is that brotherhood.”
Texas State, which had an RPI of 55 entering the tournament, dropped to 26-23.
“It starts up top,” Deggs said. “Shock (Max Marusak) got us started with a ringing double, we move him with the bunt and then we’re able to get first-pitch sac fly, so we strike first. We’re really good when we strike first.”
The 14-hit offensive attack by the Cajuns was led by Carson Roccaforte, Kyle DeBarge, CJ Willis and Conor Higgs.
Roccaforte put the exclamation point on the win with a three-run double in the ninth inning. The double tied Kevin Meyers for the school’s single-season doubles record (25) and gave UL a six-run cushion.
“I thought Rocc unloading the bases and tying the school record for doubles at the same time was gigantic,” Deggs said. “He’s such a good player, man. He’s put up some of the best two-year numbers in the country.”
Roccaforte was 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs on the game.
DeBarge was 4-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI.
Willis was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Higgs was 2-for-6 with a double and three RBIs.
“We did a really good job middle to late using our legs to get to (Texas State reliever) Stroud. He’s a good lefty. We hadn’t seen a ton of him. Boy, he was impressive.”
UL scored two runs in the third, three more in the fourth and one each in the fifth through seventh innings, before pouring on a three-spot in the ninth.
The scoring started innocently enough in the first inning when Max Marusak doubled, took third on DeBarge’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Roccaforte’s sacrifice fly.
Manufacturing runs wasn’t necessary the rest of the way, however.
David Christie didn’t pitch long enough to get the win, but was effective enough to get UL off to a solid start. In his four innings, he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits, three walks and four strikeouts.
The bullpen shined the rest of the way.
Brendan Moody gave up one unearned run on three hits, no walks and one strikeout in two innings.
“I thought he was great,” Deggs said of Moody. “The biggest thing for him, we had some silly hit batters, but there were no walks. He attacked the strike zone with the fastball and that as good a slider as I’ve seen him have a in while.”
But the big performance was turned in by JT Etheridge, who blew away the Bobcats’ hitters with four strikeouts in two perfect innings.
“The story of the night to me is JT Etheridge,” Deggs said. “David got us off to a pretty good start, (Steven) Cash got a big double play and got his first college win. I though Moody did a good job of settling things there and then handing it off to JT, man.
“That was the missing link that we’ve been missing and that’s just development. That hasn’t been him all year. To come in 95, 96 with a wipeout slider, that’s unfair at night under these lights.”