Things were going OK for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns through the first three innings of Friday’s super regional showdown with No. 7 Washington.
But once the fourth inning arrived, it was all downhill. The Huskies quickly turned a scoreless deadlock into an 8-0 run-rule victory over the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Washington (42-13) is now one win away from advancing to the Women’s College World Series. Game two of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. central time Saturday.
Much like last Sunday at LSU, the Cajuns (50-15) must win two straight games over Washington to advance.
“I thought Washington did a good job of making adjustments,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “We had a zero-zero game for three innings and they just made tremendous adjustments in the fourth. Once they got momentum, they took it all the way out to 5-0.”
The inning began with UL starter Sam Landry hitting her second batter to lead off an inning and this time the Huskies made her pay.
After a sacrifice but, SilentRain Epinoza made it 1-0 with a ground-rule double to left.
Sydney Stewart then crushed a two-run homer to left – only her second homer of the season. That chased Landry for Chloe Riassetto, but things didn’t go well for the freshman southpaw this time around.
Rylee Holtorf crushed a two-run homer to center. Then in the fifth, Alana Johnson’s two run-single and Holtorf’s RBI single ended the game.
Landry gave up three runs on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Washington starter Ruby Meylan baffled the Cajuns with her approach.
“We were expecting a lot more down,” UL left fielder Jourdyn Campbell said. “OK, we’ve got to see the ball up, that was our approach going into this game. Right off the bat, she started to throw her rise ball a lot more and we were seeing more of like a screwball.”
Meylan allowed two hits, four walks, hit two batters and struck out seven in throwing 99 pitches.
“So in the middle of the game, we started to have to change our game plan,” Campbell said. “Now we’ve got to see it down and get on top of it. They just did a good job of kind of keeping us guessing throughout the game.”
Twice, it appeared off the bat Karly Heath would make Meylan pay for the baserunners she allowed, but neither worked out for the Cajuns.
With runners on the corners in the first, Heath crushed a line drive to second that was snagged to end the threat. Then in the fifth with two outs and the bases loaded, Heath’s fly ball to left to caught on the warning track.
“We had runners throughout,” Glasco said. “We just didn’t get the timely hits that we needed.”
Campbell’s double in the fourth and Mihyia Davis singled in the fifth was the Cajuns’ only two hits in the game.
“I thought the crowd was good,” Deggs said. “It was a really good environment. I thought the officiating was good. The home plate umpire was outstanding. We just didn’t play our game. We never got off the ground. We never got going.”