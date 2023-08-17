Another group filled some of the best to ever compete in their respective sports comprise the 2023 UL Athletics Hall of Fame class to be inducted in a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 20.
This year’s induction class includes running back Tyrell Fenroy, softball catcher Lexie Elkins, tennis standout Tarek El-Sakka, baseball shortstop Blake Trahan, track and field standout Windell Dobson, golf coach Bob Bass, men’s basketball coach Bobby Paschal and longtime multimedia ambassador of the Ragin’ Cajuns Dan McDonald.
Fenroy is the school’s all-time leading rusher with 4,646 yards, becoming the seventh back in NCAA Division I history to rush for 1,000 yards in four separate seasons.
Fenroy is also the leading rusher in the Sun Belt and state history and has the second most touchdowns in Sun Belt history. His 297 yards against ULM in 2008 is a school record and ranks third in Sun Belt history.
Elkins is arguably the best hitter in UL softball history. The three-time All-American holds the school record for career batting average (.430) – one of only two with a career average over .400 – and in slugging percentage (.989). That .989 UL figure would be the best in NCAA history if not for her freshman season at Texas Tech didn’t count prior to transferring.
Elkins batted .509 as a senior in 2016 and her 83 RBIs and 167 total bases in 2015 rank third and fourth in school history. Her 32 homers in 2015 led the nation.
She was named Sun Belt Player of the Year in all three seasons and was twice the James B. Corbett Award winner as the state’s female amateur athlete.
Trahan was a three-year starter at shortstop during perhaps the best stretch in UL baseball history, earning All-American honors in all three years. Prior to being selected in the third round by the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, Trahan ranked in top five in school history in games played (194, third), runs (155, fifth), hits (239, third), walks (112, third) and sacrifice hits (23, fifth). His 23-game winning streak in 2015 is still tied for the best in school history.
El-Sakka is the top tennis player in UL history – remaining the winningest singles performer and combined singles and doubles player 39 years after he graduated.
El-Sakka is also the only player with four 20-win singles seasons to his credit. He spearheaded the Cajuns to the most successful four-year run in school history at 89-37 from 1981-84 – winning Southland Conference singles titles in 1981 and 82.
He represented his native Egypt in Davis Cup.
Dobson shined in the glory years of UL track as an All-American as part of the 4x100 relay team in 1991 with a time of 39.60, which still ranked third best in school history.
Dobson was a six-time all-conference selection, leading the Cajuns to sweeps in the indoor and outdoor seasons in all three seasons. The native of Jamaica was recognized on the Sun Belt’s 30-year anniversary track and field team in 2006.
Bass led the Cajuns’ golf team to 10 NCAA tournament appearances and four conference championships in his 18 years. Bass was also honored as the all-time men’s golf coach on the Sun Belt’s 30-year anniversary team after winning 18 tournament titles during his career.
Paschal owns the second-highest winning percentage in UL men’s basketball history with a record of 153-85 (.643), leading the Cajuns to five postseason appearances during his eight years as head coach.
His Cajuns reached the NIT quarterfinals in 1979 and then the NIT Final Four in 1984. In between, the Cajuns won the Southland Conference title in 1982 for an automatic NCAA berth and then got an at-large NCAA berth in 1983.
During that stretch, Paschal led UL to a Great Alaskan Shootout crown with wins over No. 1 Georgetown, Washington State and Marquette and also won the 1984 Sugar Bowl Classic title with wins over Florida and Kansas.
In many ways, McDonald’s contributions to UL athletic are too many to name. For starters, he was the sports information director at UL from 1980-99.
McDonald then became an award-winning writer covering the Cajuns for the Daily Advertiser. These days, McDonald is shining on multiple media fronts covering the Cajuns as a writer and television play-by-play announcer for various UL sports on ESPN-Plus.
He also anchors coverage for such Sun Belt sports as baseball, softball and golf, as well as serving as the moderator for the Sun Belt Football Media Days.