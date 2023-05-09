No one had to tell the UL Ragin’ Cajuns how special of a talent Karly Heath is on a softball field, and apparently the Sun Belt coaches noticed, too.
The senior utility player was voted as the Sun Belt Conference’s player of the year, announced Tuesday a day before the start of the Sun Belt tournament at Lamson Park.
“Karly’s just a phenomenal kid,” said UL coach Gerry Glasco, whose league champion Cajuns will open postseason play at 7 p.m. Thursday against the UL-Monroe-Georgia State winner.
Heath batted .371 during the regular season with eight doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 43 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. She has walked 13 times and struck out only 11 times against a schedule ranked top five nationally for most of the season.
“When you’ve got more home runs than you have strikeouts and you’ve got that kind of speed that when you do get on the bases, you can make teams pay, she’s an elite player,” Glasco said. “She’s one of the most talented players in the country.
"I just look forward to watching the last of her final year of college softball. She’s a dangerous athlete right now.”
Heath was also 5-1 in the circle with a 2.33 ERA. In 36 innings, she allowed 19 hits, walked 16 and struck out 38. Opponents hit only .153 against her.
Heath is the fourth consecutive Cajun player to win the Sun Belt award, and the 18th overall since 2000.
Also receiving one of the major individual awards was freshman outfielder Mihyia Davis as the Sun Belt’s freshman of the year.
She is hitting .399 with four doubles, two triples, two homers, 18 RBIs and 45 stolen bases. The center fielder also has eight outfield assists.
The only other Cajun player to be voted onto the first team was freshman first baseman Lauren Allred, who hit .370 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs.
South Alabama’s Olivia Lackie was the pitcher of the year, Marshall’s Sydney Bickel was the newcomer of the year and South Alabama’s Becky Clark was the coach of the year.
Marshall led all schools with five honorees on the first team, followed by UL and South Alabama with three apiece.
The Cajuns had four players on the second team, including a pair of pitchers in senior Meghan Schorman and sophomore Sam Landry. The other two honorees are shortstop Alexa Langeliers and catcher Sophie Piskos.
Schorman is 14-6 with a 1.82 ERA with 139 strikeouts in 119⅓ innings, while Landry is 15-4 with a 2.20 ERA. Landry allowed 82 hits, walked 53 and struck out 121 in 117⅔ innings.
Langeliers hit .270 with 11 homers, 38 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Piskos batted .333 with seven doubles, six homers and 30 RBIs.
All-Sun Belt softball team
FIRST TEAM
P Olivia Lackie, South Alabama, Jr.
P Sydney Nester, Marshall, Sr.
1B Hannah Shifflett, James Madison, Sr.
2B KK Mathis, James Madison, Fr.
SS Sydney Bickel, Marshall, Jr.
3B Meredith Keel, South Alabama, Sr.
C Autumn Owen, Marshall, Jr.
DP Iyanla De Jesus, Coastal Carolina, Sr.
OF Karly Heath, UL, Sr.
OF Mihyia Davis, UL, Fr.
OF Victoria Ortiz, South Alabama, Sr.
UT Jessica Mullins, Texas State, Jr.
UT Lauren Allred, UL, Fr.
UT Alex Coleman, Marshall, Soph.
UT Grace Chelemen, Marshall, Sr
Player of the year: Karly Heath, UL
Pitcher of the year: Olivia Lackie, South Alabama
Newcomer of the year: Sydney Bickel, Marshall
Freshman of the year: Mihyia Davis, UL
Coach of the year: Becky Clark, South Alabama
SECOND TEAM
P — Meghan Schorman, UL, Jenna Hardy, South Alabama; 1B — Libby Baker, Troy; 2B — Taylor McKinney, Troy; SS — Alexa Langeliers, UL; 3B — Sara Vanderford, Texas State; C — Sophie Piskos, UL; DP — Kelly Horne, Troy; OF — Emily Brown, Georgia State, Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama, Kayt Houston, App State; UTIL — Hannah Borden, Southern Miss, Sam Landry, UL, Emma Davis, Georgia Southern, Leanna Johnson, Troy, Diamond Williams, Coastal Carolina.